With several new Montreal Canadiens draft picks added to the mix, it’s time to establish our summer prospect rankings with a fan vote.

Last year, the dynamic Michael Hage was voted as the top Habs prospect, with Jacob Fowler and Alexander Zharovsky in tow. With the addition of Gleb Pugachyov, Timofei Runtso, and others to the prospect pool, there’s bound to be some movement in the top 10.

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There are 46 Canadiens prospects included in this edition of the fan vote. It should be noted that a few prospects graduated or were traded, including Joshua Roy, Jakub Dobes, Sean Farrell, and other players who were drafted several years ago.

Montreal Canadiens Prospect Rankings Instructions

As per usual, we’re going to ask for some help from our fantastic community to establish our list. It’s a rather easy process, which involves picking the top 10 Montreal Canadiens prospects in the form embedded below.

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You must rank them between 1 and 10, with 1 being the highest ranking available. Only rank 10 players, or your submission will be voided.

Rank them in terms of how much value you believe they hold in the Canadiens’ prospect pipeline. Only one answer per column is allowed.

To qualify for our list, players must be 23 years old or younger, with fewer than 75 games of NHL experience. The goal is to focus on young players who are yet to make their mark in the NHL, the true prospects. The prospects are loosely grouped by positions and leagues. Players signed to AHL contracts do not qualify.

Depending on the size of your screen, you may have to scroll right to see the last few columns.

If the form is not displayed properly on your device, you can access it directly by clicking here.

Montreal Canadiens Prospect Power Rankings Form

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