When caught up in the day-to-day grind, it’s easy to forget never to take life for granted. In a matter of moments, an ordinary day can turn into a terrifying ordeal — as it did for a family of four in Switzerland, until New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier came to the rescue.

According to Swiss outlet 20 Minuten, while near the Aare River, Hischier spotted a family of four with their raft stuck after being pulled towards the “dangerous” Engelhade Weir Jetty. With the family unable to escape themselves, Hischier immediately joined a few others in rescue efforts.

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While the article is in Swiss German and exact details of the rescue operation are unclear, we do know that Hischier assisted until police and an ambulance arrived. The first responders were then able to bring the family to safety using a throw bag. Thankfully, all four — two adults and two children — were entirely unharmed.

“In this situation, everyone is grateful for support and we were all happy that no one was hurt in the end,” Hischier told 20 Minuten.

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A person at the scene described Hischier’s swift action as “heroic”. Humble as always, Hischier made sure to emphasize and credit the effort of the others who joined him to help.

Hischier recently signed a five-year, $58.5 million contract extension to remain a Devil through the 2031-32 season. With just four more goals, he’ll pass Bobby Holik and Travis Zajac for third all-time on the franchise goals leaderboard.