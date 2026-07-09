Now that we know the fate of Barrett Hayton, the summer buzz has died down a bit across the NHL. The New Jersey Devils stayed plenty busy, however.

New GM Sunny Mehta moved some big chess pieces — re-upping captain Nico Hischier, bringing back Arseny Gritsyuk on a team-friendly deal, pulling in some veteran depth through trades, and shaking up the crease by moving out Jacob Markstrom.

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The goal now is turning a talented but inconsistent group into a legitimate playoff threat.

Make no mistake, it feels very unlikely that Mehta sits on his hands after Utah matched the Hayton offer sheet. So, this could all change, and quickly.

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However, as of today, here’s how I see the roster shaking out for opening night, position by position.

There will be plenty of camp battles and in-season tweaks, but this gives a snapshot of where things stand after the dust settled on free agency and early trades.

Cap-wise, the Devils have some wiggle room left—about $7.7 million—which leaves options if injuries pile up or a good deal pops up.

Forwards

Left wing Center Right wing Jesper Bratt Jack Hughes Connor Brown Timo Meier Nico Hischier Dawson Mercer Arseny Gritsyuk Evan Rodrigues Lenni Hämeenaho Jesper Boqvist Cody Glass Stefan Noesen

Depth: Riley Tufte, Amadeus Lombardi, Ben Steeves, Nick Bjugstad, Shane LaChance, Xavier Parent, Nathan Legare*, Marc McLaughlin

The top end still revolves around the dynamic Jack Hughes-Jesper Bratt duo. Jack’s speed and vision paired with Jesper’s slick playmaking gives them one of the more dangerous lines in the East when they’re rolling. Adding Connor Brown—which worked well last season in a small sample—on the right brings some grit and scoring touch to the line without breaking the bank.

Ideally, if the Devils can find a top-6 winger to play with Jack and Bratt, Brown would be a middle-six forward and likely bump someone out of the lineup. Like I said, the summer is far from over.

Down on the second line, Timo Meier’s size and net-front work should continue to mesh nicely with Hischier’s responsibility in all zones and Dawson Mercer’s knack for chipping in points. I’m intrigued by the idea that Meier can inch closer to where fans expected him to be upon his acquisition under the Mehta regime. Meier is an analytical darling, and Mehta is a numbers guy. Perhaps his vision can unlock the Devils’ power forward.

Gritsyuk earned more ice time with his rookie flashes and now gets a real chance to run with Evan Rodrigues, who adds versatility from the recent roster shuffle.

The bottom six feels like a mix of energy guys and veterans who can kill penalties and wear down opponents. Jesper Boqvist, Cody Glass and Stefan Noesen know their roles, but younger options like Lenni Hämeenaho or Riley Tufte could push their way in during camp. The forward group has skill up and down, but staying healthy and finding consistent chemistry will be the real test after past seasons of boom-or-bust stretches.

Defensemen

Left defense Right defense Luke Hughes Brett Pesce Jonas Siegenthaler Dougie Hamilton Brenden Dillon Johnathan Kovacevic

Depth: Declan Chisholm, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Seamus Casey, Ethan Edwards

The blue line has experience and some flash, especially with Luke Hughes continuing to grow into a top-pair role. Pairing him with the reliable Brett Pesce should give them a good balance of offense and defense. Jonas Siegenthaler and Dougie Hamilton form a familiar, solid second unit—Siegenthaler handling the defensive details while Hamilton can still jump into the rush when the opportunity is there, even as he moves deeper into his thirties.

Like Meier, the Mehta regime values Hamilton. Can they unlock a level previously found by the Devils defenseman.

Brenden Dillon and Johnathan Kovacevic should anchor the third pair with physical play and shot-blocking. Depth pieces like Declan Chisholm provide solid insurance, although Mehta was excited at the idea of him pushing for a regular spot on the blueline.

The group isn’t the youngest—especially after trading Simon Nemec—so managing minutes and keeping everyone fresh will matter. If one of the older guys slows down, the Devils have enough bodies to rotate without panicking.

Goalies

Starter Backup Jake Allen Nico Daws/David Rittch

Depth: Jakub Malek

The crease got a clear reset after the Jacob Markstrom move. Jake Allen steps in as the veteran presence with plenty of games under his belt—a steady hand who can give the team a chance most nights. Nico Daws perhaps finally gets a legitimate shot at the backup (or maybe even starter) role after years of development, with David Rittich battling for the 1B/backup spot or around as extra insurance.

This tandem feels like a calculated gamble. If Allen holds his own and Daws shows growth, it could work fine. Rittch as the insurance shouldn’t derail the Devils’ crease. If not, however, the goaltending will quickly become the story again in New Jersey.

Overall, the Devils have the pieces for a competitive season. The core of Hughes, Hischier, Bratt and the top defenders gives them a real foundation. The depth additions and internal growth should help Sheldon Keefe’s ability to roll four lines, but avoiding the injury bugs that have plagued them before. Getting solid netminding will decide whether they punch a ticket back to the playoffs.

Training camp will sort out the final details, and things could look a bit different by September—the new start of the NHL season.

This is just one early look at a roster still finding its identity under the new front office.