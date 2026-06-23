The New Jersey Devils made a big splash ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft, dealing restricted free agent defenseman Simon Nemec and forward Maxim Tsyplakov to the Calgary Flames.

In exchange, they landed the New York Rangers’ second-round pick in 2026, the Vegas Golden Knights 2027 first-round pick, and the Colorado Avalanche 2028 first round pick (both top-10 protected). The Devils also received former second round pick left-shot defenseman Etienne Morin.

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Nemec, the former second-overall selection in 2022,broke out in 2025-26 for 11 goals and 26 points in 68 games. The talent and upside carried the weight of upcoming restricted free agent negotiations that could have ballooned into big money.

Moving Nemec avoids that commitment on an already crowded blue line. Tsyplakov’s departure sheds his $2.5 million cap hit, instantly boosting the Devils to roughly $13,152,500 in available space. That kind of room changes the math for adding a top-six forward.

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As for Nemec in Calgary, there is no extension yet in place.

Morin, a 21-year-old physical defender with offensive instincts, retrieves the Devils some value in their prospect pipeline. He’s shown steady progress in the AHL after dominating stretches in junior, offering a different profile that will continue to develop at the American Hockey League level.

The draft capital is what this is about. Sunny Mehta—who makes his first big roster splash—has been adamant he feel the Devils are on the precipice of being legitimate playoff contenders.

The Vegas and Colorado first round picks, as well as the Rangers second as soon as Friday, can esily be flipped for more immediate help.

After all, Mehta’ former boss in Bill Zito just made a similar move. And who did Mehta learn from to get to this point?

Don’t be surprised to see more moves stemming from this deal.