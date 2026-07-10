The Montreal Canadiens are set to sign one of their most interesting defensive prospects, right-handed blue liner Bogdan Konyushkov.

Chosen 110th overall in 2023, Konyushkov has served as a crucial defenceman for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in the KHL. The smooth-skating defenceman was also quickly given leadership responsibilities, and has spent time as both the team’s captain, and alternate captain. In 263 KHL games, the offensively-inclined skater has scored 18 goals and 90 assists.

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However, eventually landing in Canada is not straightforward process, as Konyushkov was still under contract with Torpedo. To ensure no contracts were broken, Torpedo and the Canadiens have come to an agreement that’s fairly innovative.

Torpedo has since terminated his agreement, which will allow the Canadiens to sign the 23-year-old defenceman to a two-year entry-level contract. Once he’s signed, the Habs will then loan him back to the KHL, where he will spend the 2026-27 season. Once the campaign is over, Konyushkov will be able to report to the Canadiens, or the Laval Rocket in the AHL.

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Torpedo GM Evgeny Zabuga confirms that Konyushkov's KHL contract was terminated.



He would then sign his 2-yr ELC and will be loaned back to Torpedo to finish out his tenure with them until the end of the season.https://t.co/T27AvmgTKt pic.twitter.com/RKANeS4p4H — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) July 10, 2026

A translation via the Torpedo website provides additional confirmation, though we should note this was an automatic service provided via an application, therefore we must guard the possibility that some of the message was lost in translation.

Montreal Canadiens Brass Tacks

Even though the Habs will have to wait a little longer to add Konyushkov to the mix, it remains important to note that Russian prospects almost always made their way to North America once they’re called upon by the team that selects them in the NHL Entry Draft.

The NCAA, on the other hand, is a different story, but I digress.

Konyushkov is truly a wild card for the Canadiens. He has ample professional experience, shoots right, and profiles as a modern, hybrid defenceman. He’s more at home in the offensive zone, but he has taken significant steps in his overall defensive game.

Given that he was chosen in the fourth round, the mere fact that we’re discussing his NHL potential is rather encouraging, as players selected that late rarely make an impact in the NHL.

Of course, patience will be in order before he actually joins the team, but it’s also fair to suggest hockey players no longer see Montreal as a ‘must miss’ city. It has become a proper hockey destination, or rather, has rediscovered its place as one of the premiere hockey cities in the world.

Canadiens fans voted Konyhuskov as the team’s No. 13 prospect in our annual rankings. He’s also among the 46 players who are currently being voted on by Habs fans for the 2026 edition of our prospect rankings. Make sure to cast your vote by clicking here, it just takes a few moments.