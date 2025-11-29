Here are the Montreal Canadiens news items, stories, and content you may have missed on Friday.

Montreal Canadiens News

There was some relatively surprising news, as the Habs announced a five-year contract extension with defenceman Mike Matheson on Friday morning. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes tends to avoid signing older players, but there’s no denying Matheson brings an important veteran presence to the lineup, not to mention his ability to absorb some of the heaviest minutes in the NHL. [Instant Analysis: Matheson Contract Extension Provides Value]

The Canadiens were outshot versus the Vegas Golden Knights, but they won the all-important scoring-chance battle, which is an encouraging sign. Juraj Slafkovsky had one of his best games of the year, Cole Caufield celebrated American Thanksgiving in style, and Samuel Montembeault added a much-needed dose of confidence to the mix by stopping 30 of the 31 shots sent his way. [Canadiens Highlights: Giving Thanks For American Star Caufield]

Matheson, fresh off his new deal, also had a solid outing, including his perfect defending in the third period to strip the puck from Mitch Marner. The Jake Evans breakaway goal also led to Alexandre Texier registering his first point as a Hab!

Perfect defending by Matheson breaks up the play, and then Texier registers his first point as a Hab, setting up the Evans breakaway goal.



3-0 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/hFxoYPbv60 — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 28, 2025

