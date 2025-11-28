The Montreal Canadiens faced the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday afternoon, looking to push their winning streak to three consecutive games.

It was one of the best games of the year from Juraj Slafkovsky, not to mention Samuel Montembeault, leading to a 4-1 win for the Canadiens.

Let’s dive into the highlights!

It Starts In The Crease

Vegas was the dominant team to start the game, which led to an early powerplay for the hosts, but Habs netminder Samuel Montembeault arguably enjoyed his best period of the season.

He stopped all 11 shots sent his way, including a flurry of shots during the aforementioned Golden Knights man advantage.

He would go on to make 29 saves to secure the win.

Slafkovsky Driving The Charge

We’ll see how long the new lines last, but one notable change has been the play of Slafkovsky, particularly in transition. He’s creating a lot more controlled entries, and that’s nothing but good news for the team.

Kapanen is robbed after a great pass by Demidov.



It featured another controlled entry by Slafkovsky. He's been doing that a lot more often now that he's off the first line. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/winEPCUVMs — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 28, 2025

He’s also playing with a lot more confidence than he has in the last stretch, as evidenced by his perfect pass to set up Zachary Bolduc while the Canadiens played with an extra attacker.

It was Bolduc’s sixth goal of the season, and his third in two games. None of them took place at 5v5, and that’s an issue that will have to be rectified eventually, but you don’t want to look a gift horse in the mouth, especially on the road.

An excellent pass by Juraj Slafkovsky leads to this goal by Zachary Bolduc. Good work by the Habs with the extra attacker. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/DYiiFN8kBm — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 28, 2025

Not Olympic Worthy!

Team USA is not expected to bring star sniper Cole Caufield to the 2026 Olympics, because, well, they’re stuck in the past, which is ironic, since Team USA hasn’t earned a medal in men’s hockey at the last three Olympics.

An absolute snipe by Cole Caufield makes it 2-0.



Good work by Carrier to keep the puck. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ARYIOD1nBN — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 28, 2025

If they keep their best goalscorers off the roster, they won’t medal this time around either.

Alas, Bill Guerin wants players who can land a lot of hits, despite the USA losing to Canada at the 4 Nations tournament because they couldn’t score.

Unfortunately, Caufield doesn’t do much hitting, he’s busy scoring more goals than most hockey players in the league, which, arguably, holds value.

Unless you’re in charge of assembling Team USA.

The puck was in the net for roughly one nanosecond.



Hell of a shot by Caufield. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/OyY6MEHFPT — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 28, 2025

Worth Every Penny

The Montreal Canadiens announced a five-year contract extension for Mike Matheson prior to puck drop, which carries a very reasonable $6 million annual average value.

Matheson celebrated by putting together a great game, including his defensive play that was the catalyst to Montreal’s third goal, to make it 3-0.

An active stick and good positioning from Matheson gave Alexandre Texier his first point as a member of the organization, as Evans finally broke the breakaway curse, scoring the insurance goal in the process.

Perfect defending by Matheson breaks up the play, and then Texier registers his first point as a Hab, setting up the Evans breakaway goal.



3-0 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/hFxoYPbv60 — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 28, 2025

Quantity Vs. Quality

You may have read my article discussing the early results from the new top six, which concluded by saying the underlying numbers are far from encouraging.

But, it takes time to build chemistry, and though every line was outshot on Friday, the Habs actually held an edge in high-danger scoring chances (11-8) at 5v5.

Ideally, you would have a lead in both, and balance is important, but I’ll always endorse leading the quality scoring chances rather than just the shot attempts.

A good active stick by Struble creates a grade-A scoring chance for Kapanen. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/9WGduYjSuG — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 28, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens are back in action on Saturday, facing the Avalanche in Colorado. The puck drop is scheduled for 4 pm ET.

All Montreal Canadiens statistics are 5v5 unless otherwise noted, via Natural Stat Trick.