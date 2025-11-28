The Montreal Canadiens have announced they have signed defenceman Mike Matheson to a contract extension.

The deal will run for five years, expiring in 2031, and will carry a $6 million annual average value (AAV).

Impact On Canadiens Lineup

Even though he’s been the target of criticism, it’s fair to say Matheson is among the busiest players in Montreal, as evidenced by the fact that he is given 18:45 of average 5v5 ice time every night, the highest mark among all Canadiens players.

The 31-year-old defender has done an admirable job on Montreal’s top pairing this season, where he’s found a healthy amount of chemistry alongside newcomer Noah Dobson.

He currently has four goals and 10 assists in 20 games, an impressive output when we consider his powerplay usage has been quite limited this season, especially compared to previous seasons.

In general, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes likes to avoid signing older players, but seeing as the Habs are the youngest team in the league, keeping a veteran blueliner in the mix could provide a wealth of value to the organization. The team’s rebuild is not quite done, and though most of the younger defencemen have an encouraging amount of potential, the possession numbers are far from ideal.

The price tag is quite reasonable, and represents roughly a 20 percent increase on his last contract, which carried a $4.75 million AAV. The NHL’s salary cap is expected to continue to rise significantly in the future, making it the type of deal that could provide excellent value, at least in the first few seasons.

It’s also worth noting Matheson has been used as a No.1 defenceman by the Canadiens, despite being paid like a No.3, displaying a significant discrepancy between his pay and his role on the team. And there’s no doubt he could have fetched much more money on the open market as a free agent.

There’s definitely a risk that the deal may turn sour if Matheson’s play suffers as he ages, but the deal includes a three-year no-movement clause, which opens the door to a trade down the road should the situation change.

All things considered, this was a good-value deal for a local skater who plays an important part in Montreal’s plans for the present, as well as the future.

Mike Matheson might be enjoying the best individual start to the year for the Habs.



Nice pass by Suzuki to make it 3-1. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/5qWbHZIKqF — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 9, 2025