No matter what, when the last name Hughes is involved, New Jersey Devils fans are going to listen. Even if it’s involving the eldest brother who plays elsewhere.

Well, Quinn Hughes spoke yesterday, and although he said a lot, it didn’t feel like he said very much at all. At least, not what Canucks fans would have wanted to hear.

Elsewhere, Blueshirts coach not waving the white flag, Pittsburgh sale splat, and the Habs make another claim.

Let’s do that hockey.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

Whereas one insider suggested Quinn Hughes could land elsewhere, another is predicting New Jersey.

Darren Dreger: Re Quinn Hughes: If they go into the offseason and they've had a poor year…it might be in your best interest to, let's try to work something out now; get the maximum return, whatever that is, probably from the New Jersey Devils – OverDrive (11/25) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 27, 2025

NHL Trade Talk, News, & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: Well, Quinn Hughes is saying all the right things about remaining with the Vancouver Canucks. He’s “committed,” and focused on winning with his current team.

Forever Blueshirts: The universal belief is that by American Thanksgiving, if you’re out of playoff position, you’re unlikely to reach the postseason. Here’s why the New York Rangers head coach isn’t buying that narrative.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins sale is kaput, no longer happening, or it is simply more complicated and still pushing forward. Those are the conflicting reports in the public sphere Thursday, though current owners, Fenway Sports Group, haven’t commented since June. Last week, Pittsburgh radio host with close ties to the organization, Mark Madden, reported that the sale to the Hoffman Group was off.

Florida Hockey Now: Matthew Tkachuk is taking strides towards a return, “legit” skating for the first time in a long time. Like, since the last time the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup, long.

Montreal Hockey Now: It seems like the Montreal Canadiens are taking all they can from the waiver wire lately. Well, sort of. They allowed Alexandre Texier to pass through waivers when he was waived by the St. Louis Blues just days ago, and then inked him to a contract when he cleared. This time, they’ve claimed Sammy Blais to add to their depth.