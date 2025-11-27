The Montreal Canadiens have reacquired forward Samuel Blais from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Blais, 29, was originally signed by the Habs in the off-season, but was quickly claimed on waivers by the Leafs when Montreal tried to send him to the AHL. Since then, Blais has only featured in eight games for Toronto, resulting in one goal and two assists.

The Canadiens decided to return the favour, claiming Blais as the Leafs attempted to sneak him to the AHL.

Potential Montreal Canadiens Role For Blais

Realistic expectations suggest we shouldn’t hold our breath for a deluge of offensive production, however, given his low ice time with the Leafs, he still ended up as one of their most productive players at 5v5, scoring 2.8 points per 60 at 5v5.

Most importantly, Blais’ style of play should endear him to head coach Martin St-Louis. He led all Leafs players by lining up over 26 hits per 60 minutes of ice time, which would be far and away the highest result among Canadiens players as well.

The Habs lost a lot of their spark on the fourth line when they traded Emil Heineman to the New York Islanders, and though he won’t match Heineman’s offensive output, he could replace the physical presence that was lost in the trade.

With the recent addition of centre Alexandre Texier to the mix, the most logical solution to finding a role for Blais in the current lineup would involve fourth-line winger duties, where he can use his feisty approach to create a little momentum for the Canadiens.

Arber Xhekaj and Samuel Blais having fun out there already. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/5XMTwh1TvG — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 23, 2025

Given that the Montreal Canadiens are the only team that submitted a claim for Blais, they’re allowed to send him directly to the AHL without having to worry about waivers. Consequently, Blais is on his way to Laval, to reinforce the Rocket.

Les Canadiens ont réclamé l'attaquant Samuel Blais au ballottage. Il rejoindra le Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have claimed forward Samuel Blais off waivers. He will join the Laval Rocket. pic.twitter.com/LIgt46hhjx — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 27, 2025