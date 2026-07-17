Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Thursday

Montreal Canadiens News

In previous years, the top 20 Montreal Canadiens prospect vote featured very few goaltenders. Other than Jacob Fowler, the top-rated goalies were essentially absent. This year, we kicked off the top 20 with goalie Alexis Cournoyer, followed by Russian netminder Yevgeni Volokhin at No. 19. Volokhin has produced elite numbers in both the VHL and MHL. [Canadiens Top 20 Prospects: No. 19 – Volokhin Is Producing Elite Numbers]

Arbitration hearings are the breeding grounds for a bad relationship. The player essentially attempts to please his case, while the team counters the arguments by diminishing his value. Fortunately for the Canadiens and Kirby Dach, they managed to avoid their arbitration hearing, having agreed to a one-year contract. [Canadiens And Dach Avoid Arbitration, Sign New Deal]

The league released the entire 2026-27 schedule, revealing that the Habs will open their season versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, and close it out versus the Ottawa Senators. It’s also important to note that the upcoming schedule will feature 84 games, and not 82, as was the case in previous years. [Canadiens Release 84-Game Schedule, Important Dates]

Since it’s the dog days of summer, here’s another dose of Lane Hutson excellence to tide you over.

Gleb.

Gleb Pugachev is a Leo Messi Respecter 🫡 pic.twitter.com/YEY4h0kQZN — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 16, 2026

ICYMI: Goaltender Alexis Cournoyer kicked off the 2026 Top 20 Montreal Canadiens Prospect Rankings, due to his excellent season with Cornell University. He has since transferred to the University of Wisconsin, and his results in 2026-27 will go a long way in establishing whether he has what it takes to make it to the NHL. [Canadiens Top 20 Prospects – Cournoyer Has Underrated Potential]

Sportsnaut Network

Anthony Mantha changes a lot in the forward group for the New Jersey Devils. Mantha’s two-year contract has given the Devils another tool as they build for the coming season. The 31-year-old winger, fresh off a 33-goal campaign with the Pittsburgh Penguins, is viewed as a top-six fit—likely lining up on Jack Hughes’ left side. That addition reshapes the forward lines and adds size to a group that already has plenty of skill. [New Jersey Devils]

With most of the offseason behind us, it felt like a good time to look at every player who appeared in a game for the Colorado Avalanche last season and see where each departure landed.[Colorado Avalanche]

When Steve Yzerman first came to the Red Wings, fans and media alike celebrated the move as the homecoming of one of the team’s greatest icons on ice, brought in after sharpening his skills and cutting his teeth off-ice as general manager for the Tampa Bay Lightning. [Detroit Red Wings]