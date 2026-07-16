The Montreal Canadiens have released their schedule for the 2026-27 season, a campaign that will feature 84 games, rather than the 82-game schedule from previous seasons. For the most part, additional games will take place versus divisional rivals, according to the NHL.

All things considered, this will be a very important season for the Habs. They will look to improve upon their 48-24-10 record from 2025-26, which led to the team finishing sixth overall in NHL standings. The Canadiens would go on to enjoy a very encouraging playoff push, which ended in the Conference Final versus the eventual Stanley Cup champions, the Carolina Hurricanes.

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Fittingly, the Canadiens will face the Hurricanes for their home opener, scheduled for October 6, at the Bell Centre.

It should also be noted that they’ll have to deal with 10 back-to-back scenarios, though the league won’t have to work around the Winter Olympics, which means it will be much less hectic than the previous season.

Important Montreal Canadiens Games In 2026-27

Tuesday, September 29, 2026, season opener for the Toronto Maple Leafs. This is also the home opener for Toronto.

Saturday, October 3, 2026, home opener for Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tuesday, October 6, 2026, home opener for the Canadiens versus the Hurricanes

Tuesday, October 13, 2026, the Canadiens will host the Buffalo Sabres, the team they eliminated in the second round of the 2026 NHL Playoffs.

Sunday, October 25, 2026, the Canadiens will face the Winnipeg Jets at the Princess Auto Stadium, for the 2026 Winter Heritage Classic.

Wednesday, December 2, 2026, the Canadiens will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Bell Centre, the team they eliminated in the first round of the 2026 NHL Playoffs.

Sunday, December 6, 2026, the first meeting of the year with the rival Ottawa Senators.

Monday, December 14, 2026, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will be at the Bell Centre for the first time of the season.

The Habs will enjoy their week off from February 3rd to the 12th.

The Canadiens will face the Washington Capitals on three occasions, as Alex Ovechkin prepares to go on his retirement tour. The final game between the Capitals and the Canadiens will take place on Saturday, February 13, 2027, at the Bell Centre.

Saturday, March 6, 2027, Brendan Gallagher and the Vancouver Canucks will visit the Bell Centre, and it will surely lead to an extended ovation for the former member of the Canadiens.

Saturday, April 10, 2027, the final game of the 2026-27 regular season is scheduled versus the Senators.

To view the entire 2026-27 NHL and Canadiens schedule, make sure to click here.