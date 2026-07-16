In previous editions of the top 20 Montreal Canadiens prospects, most fans opted to ignore any young goaltenders who weren’t named Jacob Fowler.

It’s par for the course, as the Habs have one of the youngest goaltenders duos in the league, with 25-year-old Jakub Dobes serving as the elder statesmen, and 21-year-old Fowler emerging as the best backup option.

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Prior to this arrangement, Samuel Montembeault (29 years old) served as the team’s starter, further insulating both Dobes and Fowler, while also mitigating the chances any of the other young netminders in the prospect pool would one day make their way to the NHL.

But in this edition of the top Habs prospects, fans have ranked three goalies, a significant uptick compared to previous years.

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Alexis Cournoyer kicked things off at No.20, with Yevgeni Volokhin following close in tow, voted as the No.19 Canadiens prospect by Habs fans.

19 – Yevgeni Volokhin – 21 – Goaltender – Catches Left – 6’3″ – 168lb – Spartak Moskva – Drafted 144th Overall In 2023

It’s somewhat difficult to get a good read on goaltenders. They develop at a slower pace, and they’re highly influenced by the team playing in front of them.

For example, Patrick Roy may have produced terrible numbers with his Junior hockey team, but the Granby Bison were so bad that Roy’s statistics were actually considered to be encouraging, relative to his usage.

Of course, we’re not here to suggest that Volokhin has the potential to become one of the best goaltenders in NHL history, but it’s important to remember that context is king when discussing prospects.

We should also remind everyone about the proper North American comparisons to the Russian hockey leagues.

The KHL is equivalent to the NHL.

The VHL is equivalent to the AHL.

The MHL is equivalent to the CHL.

The leagues aren’t identical in their logistics, but in terms of talent level, you can use the equivalencies to get a better idea of a particular player’s usage.

With that in mind, Volokhin’s development has been anything but linear.

In 2024-25, he spent time playing in all three leagues, but due to his excellent numbers in the MHL, he was used exclusively in the VHL and KHL the following season, where his numbers differed considerably.

In 40 games for Khimik, Volokhin produced a 25-10-5 record, a sparkling 1.51 goals against average, and a promotion-worthy .948 save percentage.

But his four games with Spartak were far from dominant. He won just one matchup (1-2-0), had a 3.45 goals against average, and a lowly .870 save percentage. This was seen as a considerable step back, as he had managed to maintain a .901 save percentage in the KHL the previous season.

Like most young goalies, the question remains whether can he become a starter in a top-tier league.

His KHL contract runs until 2028, which means he has plenty of time to iron out some of the issues in his game.

He’s a smart goaltender who doesn’t waste much energy while using his large frame to his advantage, but that same confidence displayed in the lower levels is yet to show up in the KHL. Truth be told, he hasn’t had the chance to really build enough confidence to become a full-time starter in the KHL, but his elite results in both the VHL and MHL should lead to an abundance of opportunities down the road.

Montreal Canadiens Brass Tacks

An overview of Volokhin’s stats in the various leagues tells the tale of a player who is coming along nicely, but probably should not be rushed, as is often the case for goaltenders.

MHL: 70 GP, 47-11-9, 1.85 GAA, .932 save percentage.

VHL: 42 GP, 25-11-5, 1.57 GAA, .946 save percentage.

KHL: 32 GP, 5-19-1, 3.48 GAA, .898 save percentage.

If he were producing these numbers in North America, we’d be discussing him as one of the most important prospects in the system.

His path to the NHL remains covered with fog of war, but we’d be foolish to ignore Volokhin’s potential moving forward.

All Montreal Canadiens prospect statistics via Elite Prospects.

Previously published Montreal Canadiens Top 20 Prospects Articles (Summer 2026 Fan Vote)