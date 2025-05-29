4 best Tyreek Hill trade landing spots before training camp

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

For the first time since his rookie year, Tyreek Hill played a full season without tallying 1,000 receiving yards. He’s seemingly been miffed ever since, even to the point where some believe Hill has demanded a trade behind closed doors.

More recently, Hill even celebrated what appeared to be a prank aimed at telling him he’d been traded from the Dolphins. So if Hill would seemingly be happy with a trade, maybe it’s time to come up with a few potential landing spots.

Arizona Cardinals

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals are going places, and with Hill’s help, they could easily snatch up a playoff spot in the NFC West. Marvin Harrison Jr already commands plenty of attention, but imagine pairing him with one of the NFL’s biggest speed threats?

Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Michael Penix has the potential to transform the Falcons into a top-ten offense. But he may need another weapon to get there, and Hill would help free up more space for Kyle Pitts, plus Drake London. He’s basically like a supercharged version of Darnell Mooney.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

We’re not sure why the Pittsburgh Steelers would trade George Pickens only to later trade for Tyreek Hill, yet we can certainly see the appeal to add one of the game’s best speed threats. But would Pittsburgh really want that much invested in their receiving corps after also trading for DK Metcalf and giving him a $132 million contract?

Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We can’t have a Tyreek Hill trade list without including the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill clearly wants to win and produce at a high level. We don’t see why he can’t still accomplish both goals, catching passes from Patrick Mahomes and competing for another Super Bowl.

