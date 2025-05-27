Shedeur Sanders Blames Older Folks ‘Hatred’ of His Dad for His Own Negative Coverage

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders believes that 99% of the criticism he faces is directed at his father, Deion Sanders, rather than himself.

In his view, a majority of the “hatred” he faces comes from older generations who are familiar with his father’s legacy.

Critics have suggested that Shedeur is continuing a family tradition of lacking humility. You may recall Deion dumping ice water on late sports broadcaster Tim McCarver – repeatedly – when the latter criticized him for abandoning the Atlanta Braves in the middle of a playoff series to play for the Falcons.

Deion’s son now thinks the disdain for his Dad’s behavior is carrying over to him.

“They don’t care about other people’s opinion of you,” the younger Sanders told Cleveland.com. “They go based off their own. 99% of hatred (directed at me) is toward Pops. And then I’m just his son.”

“It‘s just the older generation that does it to me rather than the younger people,” he continued. “Because when I come in person, there’s no negativity I see. But it‘s all over online.”

Shedeur Sanders Blames His Dad

I’m not sure if Shedeur Sanders’ comments are entirely legitimate. A lot of teams happily overlooked Deion’s obnoxious personality when he played because he was the best cornerback in the game and frequently provided a spark with dazzling plays on special teams.

He won a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. So, for those teams, taking a chance with the theatrics certainly paid off.

However, to his assertion, much of the negativity surrounding Shedeur stemmed from his own attitude. Teams didn’t want to take a chance on an unproven commodity that might wind up being a locker room cancer.

It’s a lot easier taking a chance on a perennial Pro Bowl talent in Deion than it would have been taking that chance on Shedeur.

Sanders might be gunning to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl championship, but it comes off as unwarranted bragadocio from a fifth-string quarterback who wasn’t even the Browns’ first choice in the latest NFL draft.

Shedeur Sanders reportedly had Browns coaches “shocked” at his precision and accuracy with the short time they had with him at rookie minicamp.



Sanders reportedly was throwing the ball with the “touch” of a 10-year NFL veteran.



Sanders reportedly has “goals” of winning the QB1… pic.twitter.com/DTo3kUCKMY — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) May 19, 2025

Brought it Upon Himself?

Despite being a highly touted quarterback prospect from Colorado, Shedeur Sanders experienced a dramatic slide in the draft, falling to the fifth round before being selected by the Browns at pick No. 144.

Sanders was drafted into an organization with a crowded locker full of quarterbacks, including veterans like Joe Flacco, Deshaun Watson, and the recently acquired Kenny Pickett. Additionally, he was drafted behind another quarterback two rounds earlier in Dillon Gabriel.

Some NFL legends have attributed Sanders’ cockiness for his fall in the draft. Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter said the Browns quarterback’s over-inflated self-worth cost him $50 million with his very public slide.

“You’re going for a job interview,” Carter said. “So, for his job interview, he was so concerned about what his outfit was, his necklace was over a hundred grand. Like, he hadn’t even convinced people that you’re the face of our franchise.”

The issue seems to be with him, not his Dad. But, as Tom Brady explains, all he has to do is perform on the field, and the rest will take care of itself.