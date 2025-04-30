Cris Carter: Shedeur Sanders’ Flashy Image Cost Him Millions

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL Draft was a rollercoaster of surprises, but few stories captured the spotlight like Shedeur Sanders’ shocking slide to the fifth round. Once projected as a top-five pick, the Colorado quarterback’s fall to the Cleveland Browns at pick 144 has sparked intense debate.

Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter believes Sanders has nobody to blame but himself.

On Monday, Carter delivered a blistering assessment of Sanders’ pre-draft decisions on the Fully Loaded podcast. His comments point to a series of massive mistakes that may have cost Sanders millions.

Roughly $50 million.

“You’re going for a job interview,” Carter said. “So, for his job interview, he was so concerned about what his outfit was, his necklace was over a hundred grand. Like, he hadn’t even convinced people that you’re the face of our franchise.”

Shedeur Sanders Cost Himself

Carter is so convinced that it was Shedeur Sanders’ cocky attitude that caused him to completely drop off of some draft boards, that he suggested the quarterback forced the hand of team owners.

“Matter of fact, he had convinced people that they were better off going in a different direction, even with people who had lesser talent,” Carter said. “That’s the rub he put onto people.”

It was such a surreal scene that the Browns, who took Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, had already chosen Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

Scout Inc. ranked Sanders as the second-best quarterback in the draft, but Gabriel wasn’t in their top five. Sheduer went two rounds after Gabriel.

Moreover, it seems like the Browns were making some sort of charity pick by even selecting Sanders. They now have five quarterbacks on their roster. Shedeur will have his work cut out for him to make the main roster.

The $1 Million Louis Vuitton Party

There’s certainly a kernel of truth to Cris Carter’s assessment of what caused Shedeur Sanders’ embarrassing free fall.

In fact, his overvaluation of his self-worth was evident even after the draft.

Sanders, despite the surprising slide to the fifth round, celebrated his selection by the Browns with a lavish party in Dallas, showcasing $1 million in cash inside Louis Vuitton cases.

The event, attended by celebrities like Kodak Black and Yung Miami, drew attention when Sanders’ brother, Deion Jr., clarified on social media that the cash was a gift.

With everything to prove to his doubters, you’d have thought Shedeur would be humbled. Perhaps a video of him immediately heading to the gym for a workout instead of a party.

Instead, he’s out here acting like ‘Broadway’ Joe Namath in his fur coat.