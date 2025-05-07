Tom Brady Shares Words of Wisdom for Shedeur Sanders’ After Draft Slide

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL legend Tom Brady, famously a late-round draft pick when he first entered the league, shared some encouraging words in a text exchange with Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders, a highly touted quarterback prospect from Colorado, experienced a dramatic slide in the 2025 NFL Draft, falling to the fifth round before being selected by the Browns at pick No. 144.

Once projected as a first-rounder, Sanders faced scrutiny over his pre-draft interviews and perceived attitude, which reportedly contributed to his unexpected drop.

Brady, who was chosen in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, revealed that he texted the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders while the shocking slide was ongoing.

“I actually texted Shedeur, because I know him very well. And I said, ‘Dude, like whatever happens, wherever you go, like that’s your first day,'” Brady said during an appearance on the Impaulsive podcast with WWE star Logan Paul.

“Day two matters more than the draft. I was 199, so who could speak on it better than me? Like what that really means. Use it as motivation. You’re going to get your chances. Go take advantage of it.”

Brady to Shedeur Sanders: You’re Going to Get There

Brady, who ESPN evaluated after the 2000 NFL Draft as someone who “doesn’t have the total package of skills” but is an “experienced big-game signal-caller,” went on to point out that for Shedeur Sanders, it might seem like a steep climb to ascend to greatness with the Browns, but he will get there.

“Like wherever you end up going, it’s about your performance. Like, what do you do when you get there?” Brady said he told Shedeur. “Because you’re going to get there.”

“I’ve also been there on day two and they got to show up and actually learn a playbook, learn, be a part of a locker room. And there’s a lot of growth that needs to happen,” he continued.

Sanders paid homage to Brady when he was recently forced to change the jersey number he’s worn since high school. He landed on a pretty good one—No. 12.

Brady, one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game, wore the same jersey number.

Wants to Bring Cleveland a Super Bowl

Aside from receiving words of encouragement from Brady, Shedeur Sanders also got a boost from the President of the United States after he dropped out of the first round.

Trump criticized NFL owners for not drafting Shedeur earlier, praised his athletic pedigree, and urged teams to pick him immediately.

Shedeur’s brother, Shilo Sanders, called it “the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.”

It seems the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is taking Brady’s comments to heart. He remains confident and even told fans he wants to lead the Browns to a Super Bowl title.

Sanders was drafted into an organization with a crowded locker full of quarterbacks, including veterans like Joe Flacco, Deshaun Watson, and the recently acquired Kenny Pickett. Additionally, he was drafted behind another quarterback two rounds earlier in Dillon Gabriel.

He’ll have to work hard to make the roster, let alone start and lead the team to glory.