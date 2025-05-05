Shilo Sanders Responds to President Trump’s Post About His Brother Shedeur

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shilo Sanders, brother of former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, offered his reaction to a Truth Social post by President Donald Trump during the 2025 NFL Draft regarding his brother.

Shedeur unexpectedly fell to the fifth round of the draft despite being considered a top quarterback prospect. The Cleveland Browns drafted him with the 144th pick, a shocking slide by any measure when you consider many mock drafts had him going number 2 overall.

Trump criticized NFL owners for not drafting Shedeur earlier, praised his athletic pedigree, and urged teams to pick him immediately.

Shilo, appearing on the “One Night with Steiny” podcast, called Trump’s intervention “the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.”

“Man, I’m not even gonna lie, that was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen, bro,” he said. “Fam, if you got the president tweeting, bro, you know something’s wrong.”

Trump Comes to the Defense of Shedeur Sanders

President Donald Trump publicly criticized NFL owners on Truth Social for passing on Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, calling their unwillingness to pull the trigger “stupid.”

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID?” the President wrote. “Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart!”

“Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness,” Trump added. “He should be ‘picked’ IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck, Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

That was after Sanders fell out of the first round. He would watch four whole rounds come and go before the Browns finally selected him.

Multiple NFL legends have attributed Sanders’ cockiness for his brutal fall in the draft.

Sanders’ Unwavering Confidence

Despite the surprising draft slide, Shedeur Sanders expressed bold confidence at a public appearance at John Marshall High School in Cleveland, where he declared his goal to lead the Browns to a Super Bowl.

“I’m trying to bring Cleveland, of course, a Super Bowl,” he told a roaring audience.

Shedeur Sanders Speech at John Marshall High School in Cleveland ❤️



“I’m trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl”



🎥 : @Browns pic.twitter.com/aBzljpEqyh — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) May 1, 2025

That won’t be easy, especially with three quarterbacks already on the roster before the draft, and having been selected behind the Browns’ third-round pick, quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

There’s no guarantee Sanders will make the field once this season, let alone lead the team. But he’s keeping his chin up.

Meanwhile, the President’s comments on Shedeur weren’t the only news he made during the draft. Green Bay Packers legend Clay Matthews used a mock letter from Trump to shred the rival Chicago Bears.