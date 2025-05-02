Shedeur Sanders Remains Confident, Says He’d Like to Bring Cleveland a Super Bowl

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, a shocking slide for a player once hyped as a top prospect.

But if fans were under the impression that fact would dampen his spirits as a competitor, they’re in for major disappointment.

Speaking at John Marshall High School in Cleveland, Sanders boldly declared his goal to bring the Vince Lombardi trophy to the city.

“I’m trying to bring Cleveland, of course, a Super Bowl,” he told a roaring audience.

Shedeur Sanders Has Lofty Expectations

Now, I have no intention of jabbing Shedeur Sanders for the Super Bowl talk. Every player on every NFL team should want to reach the ultimate prize.

That said, there are layers to this thing.

And when you’ve been drafted into an organization with a crowded locker room full of quarterbacks, including veterans like Joe Flacco and Deshaun Watson, as well as the recently acquired Kenny Pickett. When you’ve been drafted behind another quarterback two rounds earlier in Dillon Gabriel.

And when you’re joining an organization synonymous with losing and failed quarterback selections, who has never won a Super Bowl, you might want to temper the expectations.

The goal might be best expressed as, ‘I’d like to work hard and compete for the starting quarterback job’ or ‘I’m just going to put my head down, work hard, and try to be a leader on the field and in the locker room.’

If Shedeur Sanders somehow did lead Cleveland to the ultimate prize after the drama of the NFL Draft, it’d be one of the most incredible climbs to the top of the mountain we’ve ever seen in sports. An ultimate ‘in your face.’

We wish him well.

His Confidence is a Plus – But so Far, It’s also a Negative

Shedeur Sanders faces a steep climb to even secure a roster spot, let alone lead the team to glory.

The Browns, who haven’t sniffed a Super Bowl in their entire franchise history, are pinning their hopes on a fifth-round pick with a flair for flashy watches, lavish parties, and big dreams.

Some NFL legends have attributed Sanders’ cockiness for his fall in the draft. Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter said the Browns quarterback’s over-inflated self-worth cost him $50 million with his very public slide.

“You’re going for a job interview,” Carter said. “So, for his job interview, he was so concerned about what his outfit was, his necklace was over a hundred grand. Like, he hadn’t even convinced people that you’re the face of our franchise.”

Former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason also emphasized that Shedeur’s failure to take the pre-draft process seriously due to his overconfidence caused trouble.

“When you listen to this kid talk, right prior or at the combine, about how if you want a new culture in your locker room, I’m the guy to do that, I can turn it around, he’s very high on himself, and I think he’s very off-putting to many, many coaches and general managers in the league,” Esiason explained.

The Browns’ front office didn’t even seem thrilled to be taking him.

Browns war room after drafting Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/VA0qU0KtUc — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 26, 2025

That doesn’t look like a group thinking we just punched our ticket to the Super Bowl.

That said, Shedeur Sanders engaged with the Cleveland community and promised to be a positive influence on youth. Always a great thing to hear.

That’s something that can be more easily attained. A more reasonable goal for the time being.