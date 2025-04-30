Shedeur Sanders shows off $1 million inside Louis Vuitton cases at swanky draft party

Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Despite sliding unexpectedly to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, new Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrated in style with $1 million in cash displayed in Louis Vuitton cases at his draft party.

A viral photo circulating on social media captured Sanders with a case full of money during his celebration at Hyde & Seek in Dallas. The New York Post reports celebrities including Kodak Black, Yung Miami, and TrapBoyFreddy attended the event.

Sanders’ brother, Deion Jr., clarified the cash’s origin on X: “Let’s tell the correct story now… It was actually a gift that he received…. and it was a million.”

The Colorado quarterback’s draft position surprised many analysts who had considered him a first-round talent and the second-best quarterback prospect in this year’s class.

Five quarterbacks were selected ahead of Sanders — Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel — before the Browns finally took him with the 144th overall pick. Notably, the Browns had already selected Gabriel in the third round.

Despite his later-than-expected selection, Sanders could still see playing time for Cleveland in 2025. The Browns’ quarterback room now includes Sanders, Gabriel, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson — with Watson expected to miss most if not all of the season after re-rupturing his Achilles.