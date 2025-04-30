Shedeur Sanders shows off $1 million inside Louis Vuitton cases at swanky draft party

Updated:
Follow Us
Shedeur Sanders
Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Despite sliding unexpectedly to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, new Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrated in style with $1 million in cash displayed in Louis Vuitton cases at his draft party.

A viral photo circulating on social media captured Sanders with a case full of money during his celebration at Hyde & Seek in Dallas. The New York Post reports celebrities including Kodak Black, Yung Miami, and TrapBoyFreddy attended the event.

Sanders’ brother, Deion Jr., clarified the cash’s origin on X: “Let’s tell the correct story now… It was actually a gift that he received…. and it was a million.”

The Colorado quarterback’s draft position surprised many analysts who had considered him a first-round talent and the second-best quarterback prospect in this year’s class.

Five quarterbacks were selected ahead of Sanders — Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel — before the Browns finally took him with the 144th overall pick. Notably, the Browns had already selected Gabriel in the third round.

Despite his later-than-expected selection, Sanders could still see playing time for Cleveland in 2025. The Browns’ quarterback room now includes Sanders, Gabriel, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson — with Watson expected to miss most if not all of the season after re-rupturing his Achilles.

By Matt Higgins
Matt Higgins worked in national and local news for 15 years. He started out as an overnight production assistant ... More about Matt Higgins
Mentioned in this article:

More About:
0What do you think?Post a comment.