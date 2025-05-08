Legendary Coach Nick Saban to Shape Future of College Athletics in Presidential Commission

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban is expected to co-chair a new presidential commission on college sports reform, initiated by President Donald Trump.

The commission aims to address significant issues in college athletics, including Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) payments, transfer rules, and conference alignments.

A source told The Athletic that Saban, a vocal critic of the current NIL system, will work alongside a prominent businessman with deep ties to college athletics.

The initiative follows a meeting between Trump and Saban at the University of Alabama’s spring graduation, where they reportedly discussed the state of college sports.

The outlet also reports that the President will be “very engaged” with the commission as they attempt to steer collegiate sports in a better direction.

Saban responded to the news late last night on X, writing, “It’s Time to get College Football back on Track!!!”

Nick Saban’s Next Big Challenge – Fixing College Sports

The commission, behind the leadership of 7-time National Champion coach Nick Saban, is expected to examine booster-funded payments, athlete employment debates, and Title IX applications, among other topics.

This move comes amid a transformative period in college sports, driven by relaxed transfer rules and NIL earnings, which have given athletes unprecedented power.

Let’s face it, the transfer portal process is absurd, sometimes leading athletes to jump around to multiple schools to fish for more playing time. And NIL is turning athletes from certain sports or with particular looks into multi-millionaires, regardless of talent level.

Shedeur Sanders, a fifth-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns, was a top NIL earner, as was LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne. They are nowhere near the top of their respective sports.

A potential $2.78 billion NCAA settlement addressing antitrust lawsuits is also in progress, highlighting a perceived need for federal legislation.

Past presidential interventions, like the 1975 Olympic Sports Commission, suggest long-term impacts from such efforts. Critics, including athletes’ attorneys, express concern that Saban’s involvement may prioritize institutional interests over players’ financial freedoms. It is a legitimate concern.

This Doesn’t Work Anymore

Nick Saban shocked the college football world when he retired at the beginning of 2024, mentioning NIL money as a significant factor in his decision.

In an interview with ESPN, Saban would later explain that the behavior of some of his players following Alabama’s 27-20 overtime loss to Michigan that year in the CFP semifinal was disheartening.

“I want to be clear that wasn’t the reason, but some of those events certainly contributed,” Saban said of his decision to retire. “I was really disappointed in the way that the players acted after the game. You gotta win with class. You gotta lose with class.”

“We had our opportunities to win the game and we didn’t do it, and then showing your ass and being frustrated and throwing helmets and doing that stuff … that’s not who we are and what we’ve promoted in our program.”

He went on to discuss with his players the potential to field a great team the next season, but found they were solely interested in two things: “What assurances do I have that I’m going to play because they’re thinking about transferring, and how much are you going to pay me?”

“So I’m saying to myself, ‘Maybe this doesn’t work anymore, that the goals and aspirations are just different, and that it’s all about how much money can I make as a college player?’” Saban continued.

“I’m not saying that’s bad. I’m not saying it’s wrong, I’m just saying that’s never been what we were all about, and it’s not why we had success through the years.”

College players shouldn’t be faulted for wanting to find ways to make money from their athletic careers, especially when 90% of them will not go on to big paydays in professional sports. But something has to be done to fix the issues.

We haven’t even touched on the fact that it’s nearly impossible for these student-athletes to focus on or want to focus on their education when there is social media money to be made and they’re transferring to different schools three times in two years.

Can Saban help make college sports great again? It might be his biggest challenge yet.