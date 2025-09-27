The NFL trade deadline is over a month away, and there’s plenty of history to suggest that there will be very limited action in the days leading up to Nov. 4. However, there have already been a number of NFL rumors in September hinting at marquee players who could generate interest on the market.

As a new month of the season closes in, we’re highlighting a few potential NFL trades that we’d love to see between teams in October.

Washington Commanders Roll the Dice on a Tyreek Hill Trade

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Many will immediately point to the Kansas City Chiefs as the top fit for a Tyreek Hill trade. However, with Xavier Worthy back on the field and Rashee Rice’s suspension more than halfway over, the need for a receiver isn’t as pressing for Kansas City. Instead, there’s a different position the Chiefs’ front office should target.

Among the other potential fits for Hill, we see a risk worth taking for the Washington Commanders. The Terry McLaurin injury is only keeping him sidelined for Week 4 right now, but the fact that he’s received a second opinion on his quad/hip injury and surgery is only off the table for now feels like a reason for concern. Deebo Samuel is fine working underneath, but Jayden Daniels needs a deep threat and HIll is perfect for that role.

Miami Dolphins trade: Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill Washington Commanders trade: 2027 conditional 4th

Given Hill’s history of causing some issues within the locker room, including him quitting on the team mid-game in Week 18 last season, and the NFL’s ongoing inquiry into domestic violence allegations against Hill, any return for the Miami Dolphins will be limited. Washington could send a conditional 2027 fourth-round pick, which becomes a third if Hill plays in every game after the trade and the Commanders reach the NFC Championship Game.

Travis Etienne Traded to the Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

For all of the focus put on the Chiefs’ receiving corps being a big part of the team’s offensive issues this season, it’s the lack of an efficient and explosive ground game that is far more problematic. Entering Week 4, Kansas City ranked 17th in Rush EPA (-0.084) and they have just one run of 20-plus yards on 21 attempts, courtesy of Patrick Mahomes.

Jacksonville Jaguars trade: Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne Kansas City Chiefs trade: 2026 5th, CB Joshua Williams

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, running back Travis Etienne is expendable. Rookie Bhayshul Tuten has already demonstrated that he’s ready to be the featured runner in Liam Coen’s offense. As for passing downs, Jacksonville has fellow rookie LeQuint Allen Jr. In exchange for just over half a season of Etienne, Kanas City gives up a 2026 fifth-round pick and Jacksonville gets to take a flier on corner Joshua Williams.

Baltimore Ravens Bolster Run Defense with Tim Settle Trade

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens run defense has disintegrated into one of the worst units in the NFL this season. Michael Pierce isn’t coming out of retirement, and there doesn’t seem to be an interior lineman on this Ravens roster who can help turn things around. So, Baltimore should make a call to the winless Houston Texans about a trade for defensive tackle Tim Settle.

Houston Texans trade: Tim Settle

Tim Settle Baltimore Ravens trade: 2026 5th

Houston has put itself in a hole that, given the state of the offensive line, it seems unlikely to dig out of. Since Settle is in a contract year, the Texans’ front office might as well ship him off for a draft pick. Settle ranked fifth among defensive tackles last season in ESPN run-stop win rate at 40 percent and remains an effective run stuffer this season.

Carolina Panthers Swing Big on Kayvon Thibodeaux Trade

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s only going to get worse from here for the New York Giants. When you’re expected to win no more than four games in a season and sweeping changes are coming for the organization, NFL teams are going to hound you about trades. With Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Dexter Lawrence signed to long-term deals, there just isn’t a great fit for Kayvon Thibodeaux and certainly no clear path to him landing a big extension. So, the former first-round pick could be traded this season.

New York Giants trade: Kayvon Thibodeaux

Kayvon Thibodeaux Carolina Panthers trade: 2026 second-round pick, 2027 conditional fourth-round pick

The Carolina Panthers desperately need pass-rushing help, and Thibodeaux fits the bill. Like in New York, he would also benefit from playing on a defensive line with a standout defensive tackle (Derrick Brown). Plus, he’s under contract through 2026 thanks to his exercised fifth-year option ($14.75 million guaranteed). If he signs an extension with Carolina, the conditional pick becomes a third-round pick in 2027.

Alvin Kamara Lands with the Chicago Bears

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

It’s time for the New Orleans Saints to thank running back Alvin Kamara for his years of service by trading him to a competent offense. The 30-year-old has played the good soldier for years, producing quality numbers despite poor quarterback play and even worse offensive line play around him. Now on the wrong side of 30, with the Saints in a rebuild, it’s time for Kamara to be traded.

New Orleans Saints trade: Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara Chicago Bears trade: 2026 3rd, Roschon Johnson

The biggest hole on this Chicago Bears offense right now is at running back. While Kamara is not quite the player he used to be—making the Jahmyr Gibbs comparison far from perfect—he’s well-suited to play that role in Ben Johnson’s offense. Furthermore, Kamara offers better vision as a runner than D’Andre Swift does. He’d be a clear upgrade at RB1, and the Saints could get a third-round pick out of it while doing their long-time veteran and beloved franchise player a favor.