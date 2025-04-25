NFL rumor reveals New York Giants offer to Tennessee Titans for No. 1 pick, why they passed on trade

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

A new report has revealed what the Tennessee Titans passed on from the New York Giants to keep their spot and No. 1 and select Cam Ward in the 2025 NFL Draft. As well as the superstar quarterback the Miami star resembles.

There have been rumblings for weeks that several teams coveted the Titans’ No. 1 pick in this week’s draft. The assumption around the game is that those franchises wanted to move up to get Miami QB Cam Ward. Recent reports have suggested the Giants were the most aggressive in getting a deal done. And a new rumor has revealed the lengths New York was willing to go to get the top pick on Thursday.

During night one of the NFL Draft, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the G-Men were willing to give up their pick this year (No. 3), their first-rounder in 2026, and other draft assets to the Titans. Obviously, Tennessee passed on the opportunity.

"The Cleveland Browns, the New York Giants, the New Orleans Saints all inquired about the availability of Cam Ward. All were denied"



— @AdamSchefter on the #1 Pick pic.twitter.com/SL047dktV5 — Saints Film Room (@SaintsFilmRoom) April 25, 2025

According to Schefter, a key reason why the Tennessee Titans denied the offer was that they fell in love with Ward during his workouts. New General Manager Mike Borgonzi is a product of the Kansas City Chiefs, where he worked with legendary QB Patrick Mahomes. Ward’s instincts and how he saw the field during workouts allegedly reminded them of the two-time NFL MVP.

There are certainly risks in passing on such a good offer. If the Giants have another terrible season in 2025, they could again be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick. That would give Tennessee two picks in Round 1 in 2026, and both likely will be in the top 15.

However, the Titans’ QB position has been a mess in recent years. They could not pass on the chance to get the undisputed best QB in this year’s class. So it is understandable they did not accept the Giants’ offer. Especially if they feel Ward has hints of Patrick Mahomes.

More NFL Draft news and coverage: