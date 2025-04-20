NFL insiders shed light on Sam Howell’s future with the Seattle Seahawks

Credit: Casey Gower-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks have surprised many around the NFL with their quarterback moves in the last two offseasons. First, paying a hefty price to acquire Sam Howell last offseason and then outbidding the field to sign Sam Darnold this offseason. One year after acquiring Howell, he could now be on the move.

According to ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler and Brady Henderson, the Seahawks have fielded several inquiries from around the league on Howell ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. With Drew Lock now established as the backup quarterback, Seattle is open to trading Howell this week.

Sam Howell stats (ESPN): 24 passing yards, 0-1 TD-INT, 35.7% completion rate, 14.6 QB rating on 14 pass attempts with the Seattle Seahawks

Howell, age 24, was the 144th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in 17 games with the Washington Commanders in 2023, posting a 78.9 QB rating and 21-21 TD-INT ratio with a 63.4% completion rate. When the franchise locked in on Jayden Daniels, it traded Howell to Seattle in March 2024.

Sam Howell contract (Spotrac): $1.1 million cap hit in 2025, NFL free agent in 2026

The Seahawks paid a steep price for Howell at the time, trading their third- and fifth-round picks for Howell along with Washington’s fourth- and sixth-round selections. One year later, general manager John Schneider will likely have to settle for a single Day 3 pick in exchange for Howell.

Trading Howell would also allow Seattle to move forward with its quarterback room of Darnold, Lock and Jaren Hall. As for Howell, he’ll likely be viewed as a cost-effective backup quarterback for a team seeking insurance at the position. However, he’s not the most compelling young backup available as the Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly open to moving Aidan O’Connell, who has two years remaining on his deal.