The Minnesota Vikings may have a new starting quarterback on Sunday if J.J. McCarthy can’t clear the league’s concussion protocol in time for the road trip to Seattle. That means undrafted rookie Max Brosmer could be set to make his first NFL start after graduating from the University of Minnesota.
Odds are the Vikings will begin next season with McCarthy as the starter in Minnesota, but his durability concerns suggest the organization will need to make other plans to reinforce the QB depth chart. Perhaps McCarthy and/or Brosmer will prove enough to show that the Vikings don’t need to bring in another starting option, but we’re not there yet.
Thus, if the Vikings want to compete next season, and they surely will with a roster that features Justin Jefferson, they’ll need to add more experience at the position. Recently, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tossed out six other QBs who could suit the Vikings’ needs in 2026.
There are several intriguing options there. The question is how many of them will become available, and which ones does coach O’Connell like most?
As exciting as the potential of Richardson offers, our guess is the Vikings will prioritize experience in their hunt for another QB option. That means players like Flacco (who may not be mobile enough for the coach’s liking), Jones, Mills, and possibly even Murray are more likely solutions.
Though bringing in a former No. 1 pick like Murray may be a bit too rich for the team’s liking. A player of Murray’s status may also seriously threaten McCarthy’s status as the potential franchise QB of the future, but perhaps that’s what Minnesota’s minds think McCarthy needs at this point. Time will tell.
