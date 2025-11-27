The Minnesota Vikings may have a new starting quarterback on Sunday if J.J. McCarthy can’t clear the league’s concussion protocol in time for the road trip to Seattle. That means undrafted rookie Max Brosmer could be set to make his first NFL start after graduating from the University of Minnesota.

Odds are the Vikings will begin next season with McCarthy as the starter in Minnesota, but his durability concerns suggest the organization will need to make other plans to reinforce the QB depth chart. Perhaps McCarthy and/or Brosmer will prove enough to show that the Vikings don’t need to bring in another starting option, but we’re not there yet.

Thus, if the Vikings want to compete next season, and they surely will with a roster that features Justin Jefferson, they’ll need to add more experience at the position. Recently, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tossed out six other QBs who could suit the Vikings’ needs in 2026.

“Rodgers wanted to be a Viking last year and will also be a free agent, and the Vikings kept tabs on Joe Flacco’s free agency last spring, and he has been effective for multiple teams in recent years. He could be a sensible fallback plan. Arizona’s Kyler Murray could become available should the Cardinals decide to start fresh at the position, too.



Two interesting names from the high-end QB2 realm are San Francisco’s Mac Jones and Houston’s Davis Mills. Both are under contract in 2026 at reasonable salaries. Jones has played his way into real trade value for San Francisco, which might be able to parlay a Day 2 pick for him. Houston believes Mills is a top-32 quarterback in the league who could start somewhere. Perhaps GM Nick Caserio gets trade interest on him from Minnesota or elsewhere. O’Connell’s track record with veterans is proven, so it feels like that’s a viable option for next year, and there’s a way to do it without ostracizing McCarthy, via competition. And O’Connell also has respect for (Anthony) Richardson, who could be the next reclamation QB to thrive elsewhere. Richardson has interest in playing for a coach from the Sean McVay tree, either the man himself or a disciple like O’Connell.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Vikings QBs in 2026

There are several intriguing options there. The question is how many of them will become available, and which ones does coach O’Connell like most?

As exciting as the potential of Richardson offers, our guess is the Vikings will prioritize experience in their hunt for another QB option. That means players like Flacco (who may not be mobile enough for the coach’s liking), Jones, Mills, and possibly even Murray are more likely solutions.

Though bringing in a former No. 1 pick like Murray may be a bit too rich for the team’s liking. A player of Murray’s status may also seriously threaten McCarthy’s status as the potential franchise QB of the future, but perhaps that’s what Minnesota’s minds think McCarthy needs at this point. Time will tell.

