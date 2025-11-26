The Minnesota Vikings never expected to be back in the quarterback market this offseason after moving forward with J.J. McCarthy as the franchise solution. Yet, after the QB has missed over 20 games due to injury across the past two seasons and shown the type of inconsistency that could lead to offensive turmoil, the Vikings may have no choice but to consider alternatives.

Meanwhile, the Vikings have already been linked to a trade for Mac Jones from the San Francisco 49ers. The most recent suggestion came from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, who said a team getting a starting quarterback with Jones’ $4.66 million contract is “basically stealing.”

“So where could he go? I’d look at teams such as the Vikings, Dolphins and Cardinals (the latter pending any potential coaching changes). In the case of Minnesota, it’d be a way to bring in competition for J.J. McCarthy and provide a layer of insurance at an affordable rate for a loaded roster, should McCarthy not ascend through the rest of this season. In the case of the other two, Jones would be an affordable scheme fit that could help those teams detach from expensive quarterbacks who have one year left of heavy guarantees.” Albert Breer on Mac Jones trade

This season, the Vikings’ backups include Sam Howell (who was traded before roster cuts were made), Carson Wentz (who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury), and the undrafted rookie Max Brosmer, who could be in line to make his starting debut on Sunday if McCarthy can’t clear concussion protocols.

While the best situation would see McCarthy drastically improve his play and show further signs of developing into a star, the Vikings won’t enter a season with McCarthy and Brosmer as the only two QBs in the organization. They’ll likely seek someone with experience who can help the youngsters learn the ropes.

That could make Jones, who’s made 57 starts and will still be just 28, an ideal fit in Minnesota.

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings: Week 13 Edition