5 best Jaire Alexander landing spots after release from Green Bay Packers

Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images

After failing to reach a contract resolution that would have reduced his salary to less than the $16.15 million he’s set to make in 2025, the Green Bay Packers are set to release Jaire Alexander. The Packers tried to trade him first, but teams weren’t willing to pay Alexander’s current rate either.

So, now that he’s on the open market, the other 31 teams can freely negotiate with the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback at a fair market rate. But which teams are still in need of another starting cornerback? Here’s a quick list of five potential landing spots for Alexander.

Carolina Panthers

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers are fresh off having the worst defense in NFL history. They’ve taken steps to improve upon last season, but finding Jaycee Horn a proper running mate would be ideal. Alexander may have just played a total of 14 games in the past two seasons, but if he’s healthy, the Panthers could luck into a Pro Bowler.

Related: NFL defense rankings 2025: Evaluating all 32 defenses ahead of minicamp

Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have a crowded cornerback room, but they’re still looking for established starters. Jaire Alexander could come in and immediately be the best of the bunch, as long as he stays healthy. Alexander has recorded an interception in seven of eight seasons as a pro, which should give the Raiders a reason to take a chance on him.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2026 winner

Miami Dolphins

Credit: JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins are on the verge of parting ways with Jalen Ramsey, which means they’ll soon need another starter capable of making plays on the ball. Alexander is a perfect 1-for-1 replacement, considering his tendency to create turnovers. Plus, the Dolphins have former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry on staff.

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings: Who’s No. 1 after the NFL Draft?

Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams are one of several teams rumored to have interest in a trade for Ramsey, but if they strike out, how about Alexander? The Rams are clearly interested in adding another high-end cornerback, and Alexander can be signed immediately.

Related: Want more Rams coverage? Visit LAFBNetwork.com

Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Wm. Glasheen-Imagn Images

If Alexander wants to stick it to his former team, what better destination than landing with the Minnesota Vikings? Plus, they have former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine on staff, giving Alexander some immediate flexibility. Alexander would slot in opposite of Byron Murphy, giving the Vikings two Pro Bowl cornerbacks to lead their secondary.

Related: Want more Vikings coverage? Visit MinnesotaSportsFan.com