Green Bay Packers president takes shot at Jaire Alexander after releasing him

After months of Jaire Alexander rumors, the Green Bay Packers have finally moved on from their two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, cutting him after seven seasons. Alexander was once viewed as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, but there was a reason the Packers moved on from him.

After playing in a total of just 14 games across the past two seasons, Alexander’s name became far bigger than his game. Alexander’s health has become a far bigger issue, so the Packers weren’t willing to pay the $16.15 million salary Alexander was set to receive in 2025.

Now that the Packers are no longer tied to Alexander, their team president, Mark Murphy, is taking shots at the player he once helped draft in Green Bay. Murphy was asked about his confidence in the remainder of the Packers’ cornerback group before saying, “we’ve been used” to playing without Alexander as of late. Yet, Murphy also had some positive things to say about the former second-team All-Pro selection.

“He has been a great player for us. Obviously, elite talent. Unfortunately, just injured a lot. Unfortunately that’s a big part of the game.” Green Bay Packers team president Mark Murphy on Jaire Alexander

Of course, Murphy already has one foot out of Green Bay, being that he’s set to be replaced by new team president Ed Policy in the coming months. So he may not really care about hurting the feelings of a player he won’t ever have to deal with again.

