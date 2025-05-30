Green Bay Packers star Jayden Reed addresses rumors of agent questioning front office

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers spent a first-round pick on a wide receiver for the first time in more than two decades, prompting questions about how the pecking order for targets would look in 2025. Following reports that his agent questioned the Packers’ front office over the pick, Jayden Reed is now shedding light on what happened.

Speaking to reporters at OTAs, Reed said that ‘people misinterpreted’ what went down and the process was actually a result of hiring a new agent. Reed’s new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, went to general manager Brian Gutekunst just to make sure everyone was on the same page.

“A lot of people misinterpreted that. I hired a new agent and we talked about it before even the draft really. He said that he was going to talk to the front office and everybody here and catch up and make sure everybody was on the same page. As a new client, he told me the way he was going to do it, and he did it. I don’t know how it got out, because it was supposed to be confidential, but that’s how it goes sometimes. People get a different perception, they make their own perception, which is okay. That’s how it goes sometimes.” Green Bay Packers WR Jayden Reed in reports of his agent questioning team about his role (via Matt Schneidman)

It’s certainly fair for the 25-year-old wide receiver to have some questions regarding his role in the offense. Green Bay spent a first-round pick on Matthew Golden and a third-round pick on wide receiver Savion Williams. Investing a premium in pass-catchers would suggest Reed’s target share could take a hit.

Reed also has something to prove after what happened last season. He got off to an electric start, averaging 81.1 scrimmage yards per game through his first nine contests. From Weeks 11-18, however, Reed averaged just 36.25 scrimmage yards per game.

There’s also very little reason to believe that Reed’s role is in jeopardy. Williams is likely to be a bit of a gadget player this year who could potentially fill the void created by the Christian Watson injury. Meanwhile, Golden seems poised to step into Romeo Doubs’ role long-term. While Reed isn’t a lock for a contract extension coming off a down year, his role in the Packers’ offense is secured.

