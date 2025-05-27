Green Bay Packers insider reveals team’s plan with second-round pick Anthony Belton

Credit: Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers used their top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft to improve their offense. While the plan with wide receiver Matthew Golden has been obvious, there’s been more uncertainty regarding second-round pick Anthony Belton until now.

According to Jason Wilde of WISC-TV, the Packers are expected to emphasize versatility with Belton by having him practice at both right tackle and guard this summer. It will continue the team’s long-standing tradition of converting offensive linemen to new positions.

Belton played 731 snaps at left tackle last season, per Pro Football Focus, with 2,218 snaps over the last three seasons at that position for the North Carolina State Wolfpack. In comparison, he played just 11 snaps at right tackle and 0 snaps at guard during his NC State career.

While he’s a good athlete for his size – 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds – Belton doesn’t have the feet or the quickness to stick at left tackle in the NFL. However, there is some hope that he could become a starting-caliber right tackle with great development and coaching in Green Bay.

While the Packers will give him some reps at right tackle during minicamp and training camp, that might just be to make him more versatile. Zach Tom, the 140th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is one of the best right tackles in the NFL and a strong candidate to receive a contract extension before his deal expires in 2026.

Green Bay also locked down one guard spot this offseason with the signing of Aaron Banks, showing its belief in him by making him one of the highest-paid NFL players at his position. That still leaves one starting spot open, with Belton having a chance to compete with 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan and last year’s starter Sean Rhyan for a spot on the interior.

Ultimately, the Packers offensive line in 2025 could have Rasheed Walker (left tackle), Banks (left guard), Elgton Jenkins (center), Tom (right tackle), with Morgan and Belton both splitting snaps at right guard. The door is also open to Morgan replacing Walker at left tackle, which would clear a path for Belton to become the full-time starter at right guard.