Five Las Vegas Raiders roster questions that remain unanswered following 2025 NFL Draft

After the NFL Draft, the action around the league slows down before players take the practice field for minicamp and organized team activities. Still, the Las Vegas Raiders have lingering roster questions that remain unanswered.

The Raiders have $36.8 million in cap space, allowing them to adjust the roster as needed. Remember, teams can head into training camp with 90 players.

Perhaps head coach Pete Carroll and his coaching staff have set aside resources for notable additions before summer. The front office could also ramp up extension talks with players entering the final year of their contracts.

The Raiders could make a big splash in a trade if they have concerns about a key player’s recovery from injury.

Now, let’s examine five questions we’re still asking following the draft and potential answers.

Is Kolton Miller getting a contract extension?

Kolton Miller is entering the final year of his second contract with the Raiders, and the deal isn’t guaranteed. The 29-year-old left tackle likely wants financial security before taking the field for the upcoming season.

Miller has played through injuries since his rookie campaign. He sat out last offseason while recovering from shoulder surgery and struggled through the first month of the 2024 season. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed six sacks in the first four weeks but only gave up one for the remainder of the campaign.

At his position, Miller is still in his prime. Though he’s not a Pro Bowl or All-Pro player, starting left tackles are hard to find in this league. The Raiders will likely sign him to an extension around the start of training camp.

Is Jakobi Meyers getting a contract extension?

Like Miller, Jakobi Meyers is entering the final year of his current deal without any guaranteed money. According to ESPN’s Ryan McFadden, the veteran wideout is “open to getting a new deal done.”

Coming off his most productive year as a pro, Meyers has a shot to earn a significant pay raise. Making $11 million this year, his annual salary ranks 30th among wide receivers, per Over the Cap.

Meyers is the Raiders’ No. 1 receiver and No. 2 target behind tight end Brock Bowers in the passing game. He could post back-to-back 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons with quarterback Geno Smith leading the aerial attack. As a key contributor and veteran leader in the receiver room, Meyers will likely get a pay raise before the start of the upcoming campaign.

On the day of the draft, Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline reported that the Raiders have a “serious concern” about Christian Wilkins’ recovery from a season-ending foot injury (Jones Fracture) that required surgery.

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed noted that Wilkins’ recovery is something to monitor, though the team expects him to be ready for training camp.

“Wilkins’ recovery from surgery to repair a Jones fracture has taken longer than the Raiders would’ve hoped, but the expectation is for him to be fully healthy by training camp, according to team sources.”

The Raiders selected two versatile defensive linemen, Tonka Hemingway and J.J. Pegues in the fourth and sixth rounds, respectively. This doesn’t indicate significant concern about Wilkins’ availability but provides depth if the veteran defensive tackle is out longer than expected or has a setback.

Don’t be surprised if the Raiders are cautious about ramping up Wilkins’ activity in the early stages of training camp.

Who will be the primary nickelback?

The Raiders allowed Nate Hobbs to walk in free agency and didn’t draft an experienced slot cornerback. Darnay Holmes has lined up mostly in the slot and played in defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s system for two years while with the New York Giants between 2020 and 2021.

If not Holmes, the Raiders can rotate safeties Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao and Thomas Harper in nickel formation. They can also use some of their $36.8 million in cap space to sign experienced slot cornerback Mike Hilton.

Will one of the young linebackers emerge for a bigger role?

The Raiders shopped in the bargain bin for linebacker help in free agency, signing Elandon Roberts to a one-year, $3 million contract and Devin White to a one-year, $1.2 million deal.

Roberts and White played less than 45% of their team’s defensive snaps last year. Both are more effective stopping the run than in pass coverage. Yet the Raiders didn’t address the position until their final pick in the draft.

Rookie seventh-rounder Cody Lindenberg, Tommy Eichenberg, Amari Burney, Amari Gainer and undrafted rookies Jailin Walker and Matt Jones will all have opportunities to carve out roles in the linebacker rotation.

Gainer impressed the coaching staff last year and made the roster as an undrafted rookie. Last season, Burney suited up for all 17 games and flashed in spots, recording 17 tackles, three for loss, a sack and

