Dallas Cowboys insider addresses NFL rumors about a Jalen Ramsey trade

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins are shopping All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, with the Dallas Cowboys among the teams linked in NFL rumors to a potential deal. With talks ongoing, there appears to be a definitive answer on a potential deal to Dallas.

Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports from a team source that ‘there is nothing to the rumors about a potential trade for Ramsey. As of now, the veteran defensive back doesn’t appear to be on the team’s radar to address the need at corner.

Related: Insider names top potential landing spots for Jalen Ramsey trade

Jalen Ramsey stats 2024: 2 interceptions, 62% completion rate allowed, 83.2 QB rating allowed, 6.5 yards per target allowed

Dallas has a glaring need at cornerback amid the uncertainty with Trevon Diggs. A Pro Bowl selection from 2021-’22, Diggs is in danger of missing Week 1. Following last season’s ACL tear, he underwent a chondral tissue graft procedure in January that at the very least puts his availability for training camp in jeopardy.

Dallas is also testing out using DaRon Bland in the slot, which would create two starting spots on the boundary to open the season. There’s hope that Shavon Revel Jr. can take one of those spots and he’s getting closer to being at 100 percent after suffering an ACL tear in September.

Related: Cowboys insider sheds light on timeline for Micah Parsons extension

Jalen Ramsey contract (Spotrac): $16.661 million cap hit in 2025

As for Ramsey, a trade is likelier to happen now that the calendar has turned to June. By trading Ramsey after June 1, there are additional cap savings for Miami. If the Cowboys are out of the mix, the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders figure to be the favorites to acquire Ramsey.

Related: NFL defense rankings 2025, see where Dallas Cowboys land