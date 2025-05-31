Dallas Cowboys insider sheds light on timeline for Micah Parsons contract extension

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys and All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons had private contract talks in March, with owner Jerry Jones stating his belief there was an agreement on the length and total value of the contract. Months later, the two sides find themselves in a very familiar position for the franchise.

Todd Archer of ESPN writes that contract negotiations between Parsons and the Cowboys are shaping up to be another ‘hurry-up-and-wait’ situation that could look a lot like what happened with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb last year.

Micah Parsons contract (Spotrac): $24.007 million cap hit in 2025, NFL free agent in 2026

Prescott and Lamb became two of the highest-paid NFL players ever with extensions signed last summer, but the negotiations weren’t easy. Dallas didn’t officially sign Prescott to his four-year extension until September 8, while Lamb signed his deal in late August.

Parsons announced in April that he wouldn’t take part in all of the team’s offseason programs, sitting out some of the on-field work. He followed through on his word, not participating in voluntary organized team activities this week under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer and new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

What remains unclear is if Parsons will follow the same steps that Lamb did last summer, sitting out mandatory minicamp. While sitting out practice wouldn’t have any effects on his play this season, it’s not the start the new regime is looking for with the All-Pro defender.

Micah Parsons stats (2024): 46 pressures, 23 QB hits, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks in 13 games

While Jones claimed that he and Parsons were close to an extension in private talks, those conversations came without agent David Mulugheta present. The Cowboys’ owner went as far as saying he didn’t know Mulugheta’s name, which could pose a problem given Parsons wants Mulugheta heavily involved in negotiations.

Based on the Cowboys’ history of contract negotiations, an extension with Parsons likely won’t be signed until after All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt signs a new deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That deal will be worth $40-plus million per season, likely pushing Parsons’ asking price even higher.

