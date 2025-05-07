Dallas Cowboys George Pickens trade gets huge praise around NFL, but also public red flags

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys‘ trading for George Pickens on Wednesday has received a lot of praise and is considered the icing on the cake of a great offseason for the team. However, there have also been a whole bunch of warnings about the “risk” of adding the very talented receiver.

Wide receiver was expected to be a priority for the Cowboys during last month’s NFL Draft. However, seven rounds went by, and the team did not pick one pass catcher. It was as if they knew they would get a better option elsewhere. Well, those hidden plans were revealed on Wednesday when they traded two future day three draft picks to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Pickens.

George Pickens stats (2024): 59 catches, 900 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns, 15.3 yards per catch

Following the news, Pro Football Focus explained why the acquisition may have confirmed that the Cowboys are the winners of the NFL offseason. The outlet noted that on deep passes last season, Pickens earned a 99.9 receiving grade. Plus, his 17 catches and 577 yards on deep plays were tops in the league.

“George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb make one of the most electric wide receiver duos in the NFL. Jerry Jones has been absolutely cooking this offseason,” PFF claimed in a video, and added they gave the team an A+ grade for their draft return.

Furthermore, Over The Cap’s salary and contract expert Jason Fitzgerald explained why the team got good value in the trade. “Value wise that’s a good trade for the Cowboys… Even if they don’t get a deal done long term, odds are they would get a solid comp pick back. And Dallas rarely signs FAs, so it’s a much safer bet than most.”

NFL insiders wave red flag on dangers of Dallas Cowboys trade for George Pickens

However, there were also some public warnings following the trade. NFL insider Ari Meirov admitted that the Cowboys scored an “extremely talented player.” But he also mentioned the Steelers wouldn’t give up such a good impact player for no good reason.

“The team wasn’t interested in another year together…. Pittsburgh has a strong track record of knowing when to move on from receivers,” Meirov wrote on X.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones also chimed in with the red flags that come with having George Pickens in a team’s WR Room.

“Everyone there should be happy. I just don’t necessarily know if that’s going to be the case. This is one of the best deep ball catchers in the NFL… Dak Prescott absolutely loves the player he is getting. But I don’t think there are any tears in Pittsburgh within that building that George Pickens is no longer there. It took a lot of resources and energy that were drained over these past three seasons dealing with him. Things can turn around, players have turned things around before… Dallas is taking a slight risk here. Let’s not make any mistake about it.” Jonathan Jones

More Dallas Cowboys news and rumors: