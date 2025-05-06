NFL insider provides update on Dallas Cowboys RB workload

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Last offseason, the Dallas Cowboys reunited with Ezekiel Elliott but he couldn’t hold down the starting running back job. By the end of the season, it was former undrafted free agent Rico Dowdle who became the team’s workhorse running back, and he even topped 1,000 rushing yards.

Yet, now Dowdle is set to play for the Carolina Panthers after signing a one-year, $2.75 million contract.Thus, the Cowboys had to make other plans.

As a result, the Cowboys signed Miles Sanders to an even cheaper contract, getting the former Penn State star for one year and $1.33 million. The Cowboys also added former second-round pick Javonte Williams on a one-year, $3 million contract.

Plus, the Cowboys have other contingencies in place, such as Deuce Vaughn, their sixth-round pick from 2024. They also added two rookies, with Jaydon Blue in the fifth and Phil Mafah in the seventh round.

So, with all the bodies available, who will be the Cowboys’ starting running back in 2025? The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf recently addressed those concerns.

“Schottenheimer wants to see how things unfold during offseason workouts and training camp. If Blue proves himself, he’ll have the chance to carve out a significant role.” Saad Yousuf on Cowboys RB workload

Blue, who clocked a blistering 4.38 40-yard dash, certainly has the upside to become a star in Dallas. But first, he’ll have to show enough to garner some reps in what looks to be a crowded RB room to begin with.

Related: Dallas Cowboys named ‘big offseason losers’ after they ‘downgraded’