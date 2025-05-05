Dallas Cowboys named ‘big offseason losers’ after they ‘downgraded’

While there will inevitably be some smaller changes before the regular season kicks off, the majority of the Dallas Cowboys’ key players are already on the team. After last season’s disappointment, the Cowboys would like to believe they’ve upgraded the roster enough to return to the playoffs.
Yet, all 32 teams come out of the offseason with the belief they’ve upgraded the roster. Have the Cowboys actually achieved their goal?
Not according to Bleacher Report’s NFL analyst Moe Moton, who suggests the Cowboys are the biggest losers of the NFC East this offseason.
When compared to their divisional peers, one could make a strong case for the Cowboys taking a bigger step back. The Commanders added an All-Pro left tackle plus a new weapon in Deebo Samuel. The Eagles just won the Super Bowl and did well to replenish their offseason losses in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Meanwhile, the Giants finally have a franchise quarterback again, both in the short and long term, while being aggressive in free agency. Add it all up, and as Moton notes, the Cowboys could be the least improved team in the division.
At least this time the Cowboys didn’t promise significant additions, only to do little to nothing in free agency like last offseason. Still, the potential coaching downgrade is a major question mark as the Cowboys ramp up for another year.
