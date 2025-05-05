Dallas Cowboys named ‘big offseason losers’ after they ‘downgraded’

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

While there will inevitably be some smaller changes before the regular season kicks off, the majority of the Dallas Cowboys’ key players are already on the team. After last season’s disappointment, the Cowboys would like to believe they’ve upgraded the roster enough to return to the playoffs.

Yet, all 32 teams come out of the offseason with the belief they’ve upgraded the roster. Have the Cowboys actually achieved their goal?

Not according to Bleacher Report’s NFL analyst Moe Moton, who suggests the Cowboys are the biggest losers of the NFC East this offseason.

“The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with former head coach Mike McCarthy, lost lead running back Rico Dowdle in free agency and right guard Zack Martin retired. One can argue that the Cowboys downgraded from McCarthy to a far less accomplished replacement in Brian Schottenheimer, who will be a full-time head coach for the first time in his career.



Even though the Cowboys selected first-rounder Tyler Booker to succeed Martin at right guard, their personnel doesn’t spark much optimism for an improved ground game. Running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders will lead the backfield.



If quarterback Dak Prescott avoids the injury bug, the Cowboys should be a better team than last year’s group with backup signal-caller Cooper Rush under center. However, he may not have much help from the ground game, and his inexperienced head coach will need to find an offensive balance.” Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton on Dallas Cowboys

Related: NFL executives praise Dallas Cowboys draft class, perfect fits for top picks

When compared to their divisional peers, one could make a strong case for the Cowboys taking a bigger step back. The Commanders added an All-Pro left tackle plus a new weapon in Deebo Samuel. The Eagles just won the Super Bowl and did well to replenish their offseason losses in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, the Giants finally have a franchise quarterback again, both in the short and long term, while being aggressive in free agency. Add it all up, and as Moton notes, the Cowboys could be the least improved team in the division.

At least this time the Cowboys didn’t promise significant additions, only to do little to nothing in free agency like last offseason. Still, the potential coaching downgrade is a major question mark as the Cowboys ramp up for another year.

Related: Dallas Cowboys open to WR trades: 4 moves that make sense after NFL Draft