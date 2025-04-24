Cleveland Browns and New York Giants could be targeting this NFL Draft QB

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

With hours to go ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, rumors are heating up and there’s no hotter topic than which quarterback will get drafted when and where. Naturally, the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are both at the forefront of the conversation, with both teams in search of a future franchise solution.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, NFL league sources believe the Browns and Giants “like Jaxson Dart.” Interestingly enough, Raanan shared this sentiment as a response to a report from Adam Schefter that the Broncos are fielding offers for the 20th overall pick, which is one spot ahead of the Steelers, who pick 21st.

Have spoken to multiple league sources over past couple days who believe the Giants and Browns both like Jaxson Dart. This would be a spot of interest for teams in the QB market. https://t.co/StVI6dEHLe — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 24, 2025

In other words, Raanan seems to hint that the Browns or Giants could potentially be a team that’s prepared to trade for the 20th overall pick, and could be targeting Dart in the process. Of course, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders could be another target who’s potentially in play for any team not named the Titans selecting a quarterback in the first round.

For now, the Browns hold the 33rd pick (first pick in the second round) and the Giants hold the 34th pick. Both could be viewed as strong trade chips as part of a bigger package to move back into the first round for the QB of their choice. We’ll find out soon enough whether that’s Dart, or someone else.

