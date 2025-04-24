NFL Draft rumors: Teams trying to trade ahead of Pittsburgh Steelers for Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL Draft is finally here, and teams may be making last-minute plans to jump up the draft board. For the first time ever, all 32 teams have their own first-round pick. Yet, that could change before the first round of the draft is done.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there has been an increase in teams trying to trade up with the Denver Broncos for the 20th pick in the first round. Of course, the Pittsburgh Steelers sit right behind the Broncos with the 21st overall pick, so this appears to be a case of teams trying to secure their next franchise quarterback, knowing Pittsburgh has an urgent need at the position.

Related: Final 2025 NFL mock draft: Projecting Ashton Jeanty’s landing spot + who drafts Shedeur Sanders?

“Broncos have fielded calls in recent days from teams interested in potentially moving up to Denver’s No. 20 selection, per sources. The Broncos currently hold the draft slot in front of Pittsburgh’s No. 21.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter on NFL Draft trades

While Schefter didn’t have to say it, clearly, teams are hoping Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, or another quarterback prospect is still available at No. 20. If so, we could see a trade take place once the Broncos are officially on the clock.

Of course, there’s always the chance that Sanders and/or Dart never make it to the 20th overall pick, with teams possibly aggressively targeting their future quarterback even earlier than some expect. That’s exactly what happened in last year’s draft when the Atlanta Falcons surprised nearly everyone by selecting Michael Penix Jr with the eighth overall pick.

Will history repeat itself tonight? With the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and Steelers all needing a future franchise quarterback, the intrigue is building ahead of tonight’s event.

Related: 2025 NFL Draft: 1 bold prediction for all 32 teams