Cincinnati Bengals reportedly still making below-market contract offers to Trey Hendrickson

The Cincinnati Bengals find themselves locked in a contract stalemate with All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, with both sides adamant about not balking in negotiations. Based on the team’s latest offer, the saga isn’t going away anytime soon.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports that the Bengals have yet to offer Hendrickson an extension worth $35 million per season, which would make him one of the highest-paid NFL players at his position.

Trey Hendrickson stats: 54 pressures, 36 QB hits, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

A few pass rushers have received multi-year extensions this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders signed Maxx Crosby to a new deal worth $35.5 million annually, making him the third-highest-paid player at his position. Meanwhile, Myles Garrett signed a record-breaking deal with the Cleveland Browns with a $40 million AAV.

In addition, the Pittsburgh Steelers intend to sign T.J. Watt to an extension this summer that is expected to be worth at least $40 million annually. While the Dallas Cowboys aren’t close to a long-term deal with Micah Parsons, the All-Pro edge rusher is also going to land a deal worth $40-plus million per year.

Trey Hendrickson contract (Spotrac): $18.666 million cap hit in 2025, NFL free agent in 2026

Hendrickson, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2024. The 30-year-old edge rusher is coming off consecutive seasons with 17.5 sacks and he’s combined for 89 pressures, 61 quarterback hits, 35 tackles for loss, 26 hurries and 5 forced fumbles over the last two seasons.

Between the Bengals’ refusal to offer a deal worth $35 million annually and the team’s reluctance to sign him to a long-term extension, the likelihood of a deal being reached by training camp is extremely low. With Hendrickson threatening to sit out regular-season games if required to play on his current deal, there’s a real possibility the Bengals’ defense takes the field in Week 1 without its All-Pro defender.

