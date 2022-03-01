NFL Combine: Top linebacker prospects 2022

The 2022 NFL Combine will get going in Indianapolis here soon. It’s an opportunity for prospects to show what they have to offer during the pre-draft process leading up to the NFL Draft itself.

When is the NFL Combine?

It runs from March 1 through March 7. The annual event is broadcast on both ESPN and NFL Network with most of the focus being on position drills. Here’s a breakdown of coverage on NFL Network.

Thursday, March 3: 4 PM ET

Friday, March 4: 4 PM ET

Saturday, March 5: 4 PM ET

Sunday, March 6: 11 AM ET

What is the NFL Combine?

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s an annual pre-draft event that has gone from being somewhat of a niche grouping to a week-long showcase broadcast nationally on multiple networks.

Former Dallas Cowboys president and general manager Tex Schramm proposed the annual event as a way for teams to evaluate talent. Since its inception as the national invitational camp (NIC) in 1982, this thing has taken on a whole new meaning.

Among the most important aspects of the NFL Combine are the positional workouts scheduled for a four-day span during the annual event. Teams also have an opportunity to meet and interview prospects leading up to the annual NFL Draft.

Related: NFL draft 2022 for the New York Giants

2022 NFL Combine workout schedule

Thursday, March 3rd: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends Friday, March 4th: Running backs, offensive line and special teams

Running backs, offensive line and special teams Satuday, March 5th: Defensive line, linebackers

Defensive line, linebackers Sunday, March 6th: Defensive backs

In today’s league, linebackers have a unique value as players that have to do a bit of everything. They have to clog up running lanes, rush the passer, and cover world-class athletes in the open field. NFL draft 2022 evaluators will be digging deep into the details to find an LB that could be a jack of all trades superstar for their defense over the years to come.

Devin Lloyd, Utah Utes

Jul 27, 2021; Hollywood, CA, USA; Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (left) and wide receiver Britain Covey speaks with the media during the Pac-12 football Media Day at the W Hollywood. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Lloyd college stats (2021): 111 total tackles, 8 sacks, 4 interceptions, 1 forced fumble

Devin Lloyd has all the tools necessary to succeed at the NFL level. His 2021 season in Utah showed that in accumulating 111 tackles and impressive stats rushing the passer and in coverage. Lloyd’s ability to shed blockers and get to the backfield is a highlight talent in racking up 43 tackles over the last three seasons.

The biggest issue for him has been inconsistency in diagnosing plays and his fluidity in getting to the football. That said, he has the ability to be a very solid pro, at the least.

Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma Sooners

Credit: USA Today Network

Brian Asamoah college stats: 80 total tackles, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles

Brian Asamoah is as sound a linebacker as there is in this class. He has shown solid skills at getting into the backfield, covering the field from sideline to sideline, and has excelled at times in past coverage. Where he may have trouble in the NFL is with his size at 6’1″ and 228 pounds. He can’t change his physical measurables, but he can increase his strength and work on his technique to give him a better chance at the next level.

Nakobe Dean, Georgia Bulldogs

Credit: USA Today Network

Nakobe Dean college stats (2021): 72 total tackles, 6 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles

Nakobe Dean is a top-flight athlete. His speed, agility, and outstanding range make him a prospect with serious upside. He has the potential to be an every-down linebacker. However, to make sure he reaches that potential he will need to continue to work on his play recognition skills and further develop his talent. Like Asamoah, he is not a sizable LB at 6’0″ 220 pounds.

Christian Harris, Alabama Crimson Tide

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Harris college stats (2021): 79 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

Twenty or more years ago, Christian Harris would have been a top LB prospect for his nasty physicality and strong nose for the football. But in today’s NFL, it is a necessity for linebackers to be competent in coverage. Harris has had some serious problems at times in guarding receivers over the last two seasons in Alabama. His strengths are very strong, however, his weaknesses could be a liability at times in the NFL.

Chad Muma, Wyoming Cowboys

Oct 9, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Chad Muma (48) tackles Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) in the first quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Muma college stats (2021): 142 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 interceptions

At 6’3″ and 242 pounds, Chad Muma has the physical frame that scouts will be looking for in an incoming LB. In 2021 he was an absolute tackling demon in wrapping up 142 total tackles for Wyoming. Yet for all his strengths as a pure tackler, he does lack in several technical areas. Including shedding blockers and recognition. He will need to grow there if he hopes to be a starter in the NFL.