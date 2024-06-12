MLB execs predict New York Yankees cost to re-sign Juan Soto and it far surpasses original projections

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A new poll of various MLB executives reveals the New York Yankees likely cost for a new Juan Soto contract and it is astounding.

Entering the MLB games today, the Yanks sit atop the American League East and have the best overall record in baseball. The team has had a dominant start to the season and Juan Soto deserves a lot of credit for that. He posted some of the best numbers of his career and is a legitimate AL MVP candidate in 2024.

While he has become a huge fan favorite for Yankees fans, there is no guarantee he will be back on the roster next season as his stellar season comes just in time for a jump into MLB free agency this winter. There have been various reports about what his asking price could be after turning down a $440 million offer from the Washington Nationals a few years ago.

Well, on Tuesday ESPN MLB reporter Kiley McDaniel was able to get some insight from 28 executives around the league on what could be the potential cost of a new contract for the Yankees or any of the many teams that will be interested in his services. Of the 28, three of them suggested deals worth $600 million or more (14 years/$600 million, 12 years/$605 million, 10 years/$655 million).

Juan Soto stats (2024): .318 AVG, .425 OBP, .599 SLG, 1.024 OPS 17 HR, 53 RBI, 50 R

It is an astronomical amount that is still $100 million less than Shohei Ohtani’s contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers but will be worth more yearly since it is unlikely to feature the same massive deferments that the Japanese superstar took.

However, the majority of the executives polled — 14 to be exact — felt a deal anywhere between $500-$590 million was likely for the soon-to-be four-time All-Star. Deals for 12 years/$500 million and 13 years/$500 million were popular suggestions. However, one executive also claimed a deal for 14 years and $588 million was logical.

Just a couple of months ago, projections pointed to a Soto deal likely being in the half-billion range. However, with the sort of season he is having, the New York Yankees are probably going to have to spend around $600 million to keep the star outfielder in the Bronx.