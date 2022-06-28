New York Knicks trade Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks to the Detroit Pistons

The New York Knicks are in trade mode once again with NBA free agency unofficially set to open on Thursday.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, New York has sent veterans Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks to the Detroit Pistons. The move reportedly saves the Knicks $19 million more in salary after they unloaded Kemba Walker to these very same Pistons in a trade during the 2022 NBA Draft last week. The report notes that New York is sending two future second-round picks to sweeten the pot for Detroit.

The Knicks now have roughly $30 million in cap space with the NBA free agent negotiating window set to open on Thursday. The obvious target here is Dallas Mavericks star guard Jalen Brunson.

Impact of New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons trade

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit plans on utilizing both Noel and Burks next season. General manager Troy Weaver is looking to create more veteran leadership for a core group that includes stud young guards Cade Cunningham and rookie lottery pick Jaden Ivey. Remember, the Pistons added a first-round pick (center Jalen Duren) in the aforementioned trade for Walker with New York last week.

However, the larger storyline here are the New York Knicks. They now appear to be ready to offer Jalen Brunson a near max contract once free agency opens. He’d team up with R.J. Barrett and Julius Randle to create a big three in the Big Apple.