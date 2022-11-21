New York Jets won’t commit to Zach Wilson as starting QB for Week 12

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It’s pretty crazy how a few weeks changes the narrative. It was just back in Week 9 that the New York Jets took out a first-place Buffalo Bills team with Zach Wilson at the helm.

New York found itself at 6-3 following that win and very much alive in the AFC East race. Fast forward a couple weeks, and the Jets have seen drama overtake their locker room.

Following Sunday’s brutal 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, Wilson made headlines during his Q&A with the media. Fresh off completing 9-of-22 passes for 44 net passing yards, the second-year quarterback refused to take the blame for the loss. When asked whether he felt like he let the defense down, Wilson responded “no.” It’s led to some major issues behind the scenes in Jersey.

We’re now hearing from Jets head coach Robert Saleh about the status of Wilson and whether he will remain their starting quarterback for next week’s game against the Chicago Bears. In pretty surprising fashion, Saleh would not commit to Wilson being under center for that game.

Saleh told reporters that he’s “keeping everything on the table now in terms of who the QB will be on Sunday.”

New York put up nine completions while punting 10 times in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. Wilson had minus-21 net passing yards in the second half. Meanwhile, his teammates were apparently frustrated with his attitude following the loss.

“Wilson’s stance at the postgame news conference wasn’t just to spurn the media. Sources inside the Jets’ losing locker room told SNY that Wilson was walking around after the game ‘like he isn’t the problem.’ It rubbed more than a few the wrong way, frustrating several others,” report on New York Jets locker room dynamic following Sunday’s loss.

New York Jets quickly changing their tone when it comes to Zach Wilson

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Saleh went to bat for his quarterback after New York lost to these very same Patriots back in Week 8. Immediate after Wilson threw three interceptions in the 22-17 defeat, Saleh made it clear that Wilson would not be benched this season.

“He’s our quarterback because we think he’s gonna get better and he’s gonna continue to prove why he’s the #2 pick,” New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh back on November 1.

On-field struggles coupled with immaturity and a split in the locker room has forced the Jets to change their tone in relatively quick fashion. But let’s be clear here. Wilson has not done a darn thing to prove himself worthy of being a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Zach Wilson stats (2022): 55.6% completion, 1,279 yards, 4 TD, 5 INT, 72.6 QB rating

Despite Wilson’s struggles, these Jets find themselves at 6-4 on the season and in the midst of a playoff race. They simply can’t sit back and watch Wilson waste games away while losing his teammates.

New York Jets QB options should Zach Wilson be benched

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mike White was elevated to QB2 just recently ahead of veteran Joe Flacco. It remains to be seen in what direction New York would go if it decides to bench Wilson for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Flacco has performed better than his younger counterpart this season, completing 59% of his passes for 901 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He seems to be the logical replacement for a playoff-contending team.

As for White, he saw action in four games (three starts) last season. The former seventh-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys threw five touchdowns and eight interceptions. That included a 405-yard, three-touchdown performance in a Week 8 win over the eventual AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.