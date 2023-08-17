New York Jets reportedly looking into David Bakhtiari trade, being encouraged by Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets swung the biggest trade of the NFL offseason this year with the Aaron Rodgers deal. Now, Rodgers is reportedly hoping New York pulls off a trade for David Bakhtiari.

Bakhtiari, entering his age 32 season, is one of the best left tackles in the NFL. After earning five All-Pro selections from 2016-2020, he became one of the highest-paid NFL players. Now, with Green Bay entering a transition season and the Jets’ offensive line in flux, Bakhtiari has surfaced in NFL trade rumors.

David Bakhtiari contract: $21.289 million cap hit in 2023, $40.465 million cap hit in 2024

According to Armando Salguero of Outkick, Rodgers has privately mentioned to New York’s officials that Bakhtiati could be a solution to its issues on the offensive line. The Jets do reportedly have some interest, but there have only been internal discussions to this point.

Acquiring Bakthari would have significant ramifications for the Jets’ offense. New York could move Duane Brown to right tackle, which might be a better position for him as he enters his age-38 season. It would also push Mekhi Becton to the bench.

Bakhtiari has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons, but he is still playing at a high level. He earned an 87.8 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in 2022, allowing just 10 pressures and zero sacks in 339 pass-block snaps. Previously, he’s been a five-time All-Pro selection.

Trading Bakhtari this season would prove costly for Green Bay. It would leave a $19.065 million dead cap hit in each of the next two seasons. Furthermore, trading the All-Pro left tackle would deliver a serious blow to an offensive line that the Packers’ coaching staff is relying on to protect quarterback Jordan Love.

However, there’s one reason why Green Bay could at least consider the possibility. While Bakhtiari’s absence would be an immediate blow for the 2023 season, the Packers would be compensated with draft picks. The alternative is cutting him next spring, which is inevitable because it would create $21.4 million in cap savings.

It would be a surprise if the Jets and Packers agreed to a second blockbuster trade this season, especially given the financial ramifications for Green Bay. However, New York can still offer 2024 NFL Draft picks and its trade history with Green Bay at least suggests the two sides could have exploratory talks in the future.