New York Giants signing veteran running back ‘likely’ soon: 4 options including Cam Akers

With the start of training camp just a few weeks away, a new report claims the New York Giants are likely to sign another veteran running soon.

The NFL offseason is nearly over and training camps around the league will eventually open and the road to the 2024 season will commence. For many teams, their rosters are set and they know the players they will have in camp next month. However, it seems the Giants are still rounding out their running back room.

After losing Saquon Barkley in free agency to division rivals the Philadelphia Eagles, the organization quickly signed five-year veteran Devin Singletary. They also have second-year man Eric Gray and 2024 rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. But on Monday, The Athletic Giants reporter Dan Duggan claimed “a veteran addition is likely in the coming weeks.”

Assuming they do add a battle-tested RB in the next few weeks, let’s look at four potential options still available on the NFL free-agent market.

Cam Akers

Despite being a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Cam Akers never lived up to expectations with the Los Angeles Rams. In 2023 he had his worst season yet and was traded to the Minnesota Vikings midway through after issues with the organization came to a head. While his stats don’t jump off the page, without the hopes of a second-round pick hanging on him, he might be a perfect high-upside backup option for New York in 2024.

Matt Breida

Seven-year veteran Matt Breida has carved out a niche in the league as a solid veteran RB. In 2018 and ’19 with the San Francisco 49ers he averaged over five years a carry as he ran for a combined 1,437 yards. That is why the Giants gave him a shot in the last two seasons. If they are looking for depth and a player who can make the transition to their offense quickly, Breida is the best option on the market.

Kareem Hunt

If the New York Giants wanted to go the route of a player who could compete with Singletary for the starting job, one-time Pro Bowler Kareem Hunt is still available. He has the ability to make plays in the run game and is a good receiver out of the backfield. At only 28, he still has good years left in him if put into a beneficial situation.

Marlon Mack

At the end of the previous decade, Marlon Mark seemed like he might be a long-term option for the Indianapolis Colts at running back after running for 908 and 1,091 yards in 2018 and ’19, respectively. However, major injuries have completely derailed his career in the years since. He didn’t play in the NFL last year, and if the team wants to take a flier on a low cost player who has had success in the league previously, the 28-year-old might be an option.