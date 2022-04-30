New York Giants GM casts doubt on Kadarius Toney trade after spending Day 2 pick on Wan’Dale Robinson

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Days before the 2022 NFL Draft, reports surfaced that the New York Giants were exploring Kadarius Toney trade scenarios just a year after selecting him with the 20th pick. When New York spent the 43rd overall selection this year on receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, a trade felt inevitable.

Toney and Robinson offer similar skills, with both operating out of the slot and offering the ability to make plays after the catch. On a team that already has Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Toney, the pick made a trade seem imminent.

Kadarius Toney stats (2021): 420 receiving yards, 21 first downs on 39 targets

However, Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters Friday that he isn’t shopping Toney around the NFL and the team envisions both receivers playing a role in the offense.

Joe Schoen noted Wan’Dale Robinson’s skillset is similar to Kadarius Toney. Doesn’t view as problem. In fact, views as bonus.



Does it mean anything about Toney’s future? No. Schoen’s says “not shopping” him.



Coach Brian Daboll adds KT “had a good week. … Good to see him.” — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 30, 2022

The price might have something to do with this outcome. New York reportedly wanted a ‘significant return’ to deal its 2021 first-round pick. With plenty of receivers available on Day 2, no NFL team was willing to trade a second-round pick for Toney given what transpired last year.

Toney created some headlines when he didn’t report for voluntary minicamp following a turbulent rookie season with the Giants. However, he arrived for training on April 25 and coach Brian Daboll seemed pleased to have the 6-foot playmaker in the building.

For now, Toney will remain on New York’s roster and could have a nice role in Daboll’s offense next season. If any other incidents occur, though, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Giants trade him quickly. At that point, Schoen might be fortunate to receive a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.