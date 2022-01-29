New York Giants fans donating to Oishei Children’s Hospital to thank Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills for Brian Daboll

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants fans are following in the footsteps of the fan bases before them, showing respect to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen by giving back. Days after Kansas City Chiefs fans sent $13 donations to the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, New York is doing the same.

The Chiefs Kingdom, the nickname for the team’s fan base, stepped up after a wild AFC Divisional Round victory over the Bills. Patrick Mahomes‘ dramatic comeback with 13 seconds left following an epic quarterback duel with Allen inspired fans to donate $13 to the Oishei Children’s Hospital in honor of Allen’s grandmother.

Allen created a foundation at the nonprofit medical facility to help provide support for children at the hospital in Buffalo by funding more training, support and tools for staff. Thanks to increments carrying from $13 to $1,030, more than $178,000 in donations were raised.

Inspired by the Chiefs, New York is now getting involved. With some encouragement from Barstool Sports writer Justin Clemenza, Giants’ fans are rallying together with $17-plus donation to thank Allen and the Bills after New York hired Buffalo’s Joe Schoen and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to fill their vacancies at general manager and head coach.

Bills Mafia certainly deserves a ton of credit for kickstarting the wave of donations by fan bases across the NFL. They did it in December, donating in $8.90 increments given to the Rural Outreach Center along with Child and Family Services after legend Steve Tasker wasn’t named a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist.

But the roots of this go back much further. When Andy Dalton threw a game-winning touchdown pass in 2018 to defeat the Baltimore Ravens, sending Buffalo to the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons, Bills Mafia donated more than $400,00 collectively to the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation.

While rivalries often spark fights and ugly moments between fan bases, it’s great to see NFL communities coming together to support great causes. Thanks to the Giants and Chiefs, more than $452,000 has already been raised this week.