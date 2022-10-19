New York Giants rookies have been the X-factor in stunning 5-1 start

In order for a team like the New York Giants to have success in the NFL, they must get significant contributions from their rookies. In the first draft that he conducted, new Giants general manager Joe Schoen has struck gold with some of his picks.

A big reason why New York is 5-1 for the first time since 2009 and has won four games this season in which they’ve been underdogs, is due to their rookie class. In fact, several of them played a pivotal role in the Big Blue’s 24-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Playing for the first time since spraining his knee in Week 1, Wan’Dale Robinson made an immediate impact catching three passes for 37 yards including New York’s first score of the game on a five-yard touchdown reception which was the first of his career. Tight end Daniel Bellinger scored his second receiving touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux recorded his first strip sack on Lamar Jackson with 1:40 remaining in the game which essentially put the game on ice.

It wasn’t just the Baltimore game that showcased the talent of the first-year players, they have been making strides all season long just as the team has. Here’s a quick glance at the 2022 rookies that have been huge in the Giants’ early season success.

Credit: USA Today Network

After missing the first two games of the season due to a sprained knee, Thibodeaux is beginning to show why he was the fifth pick in the draft. Although he didn’t register his first sack until Sunday, he has provided consistent pressure off the edge and helped his teammates such as Dexter Lawrence come away with sacks.

Thibodeaux’s had at least three tackles in each of the last three games, and he’ll only improve as his knee gets better. Do not be surprised if he has a strong second half of the season and becomes the dominant pass rusher that Big Blue has desperately been looking for.

Evan Neal: 7th overall pick

Neal had a rough start to the season especially in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys when he was overwhelmed by DeMarcus Lawrence who finished the game with three sacks.

Since then we’ve seldom heard Neal’s name being called. In the case of an offensive lineman that’s a good thing because he’s not giving up a sack or being called for a penalty. Due to Neal’s improved play, Daniel Jones has had the most time to throw in his career. The seventh overall pick along with Andrew Thomas has given New York the best offensive line they’ve had in a long time.

Wan’Dale Robinson: 43rd overall pick

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson’s stat line in the game against Baltimore was mentioned earlier, but it doesn’t fully demonstrate the impact he had on the game. The Giants’ offense was forced to punt on their first two drives of the game but was finally to find a rhythm once Robinson was inserted into the game on the third drive.

He caught a 15-yard pass on a 3rd and 12 on the drive and three plays later he found the end zone. With Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney being ineffective and injured Robinson’s snap count will increase. It wouldn’t be surprising if the 5-foot-8, 185-pound talent is New York’s leading receiver at the end of the season.

Daniel Bellinger: 112th overall pick

It was unknown how much the 6’5, 253-pound rookie would contribute to the passing game. But due to injuries to the receiving core, Bellinger’s number has been called more than expected.

For the season he has 15 receptions for 139 yards with two receiving touchdowns and also has a rushing touchdown on the season. These aren’t gaudy numbers by any means since New York’s offense goes through Saquon Barkley, but the tight end has shown he is a reliable pass catcher. He caught all five of his targets on Sunday and has shown improvement as a blocker. The future is definitely bright for this 22-year-old rookie.

Although these were the four rookies we’ve highlighted, the entire rookie class has made the most of their opportunity when they’ve been on the field. Third-round pick Joshua Ezeudu has stepped in and performed admirably when there’s been an injury to the offensive line. Cornerback Cordale Flott (81st overall pick) and safety Dan Belton (114th overall pick) are valuable members of Wink Martindale’s defense, which hasn’t allowed a team to score more than 23 points all season.

Players tend to make the biggest strides in their careers from year one to year two. With how well the 2022 draft class is playing this gives a clear indication what New York is doing this season is not a fluke, and that bigger and better things are on the horizon.