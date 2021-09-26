New Orleans Saints return to Caesars Superdome cleared for Week 4

The New Orleans Saints are already celebrating before Sunday’s Week 3 NFL action even kicks off after learning they can return home next week.

Hurricane Ida, which canceled the Saints’ preseason finale, forced the Saints to start their 2021 season on the road. Far away from home, the team delivered a stunning victory over the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville.

Now, just days after a fire broke out atop the Caesars Superdome, Louisiana has informed the Saints they are cleared to return for all practices and home games.

“The Governor welcomes the Saints games back to New Orleans and appreciates the NFL and other teams working to accommodate the team in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.” Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Lousiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, to NFL.com

The news should bring celebration to New Orleans even before the Saints face the New England Patriots on Sunday. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, creating stadium restrictions in 2020, the Superdome will be full for the Saints’ home games.

New Orleans is one of the few cities with an NFL team that will require fans in attendance to provide a negative test or proof of vaccination. But with so many wanting to step inside the Superdome to watch Alvin Kamara and Co. again, selling out the building shouldn’t be much of a problem.

The Saints will officially return home on Sunday night and will practice this week before hosting the New York Giants on Oct. 3.