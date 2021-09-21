New Orleans Saints’ Superdome appears to be on fire

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints were not able to play at the Superdome in their season opener against the Green Bay Packers on September 12 due to the devastating Hurricane Ida.

Instead, New Orleans took to Jacksonville to defeat the Packers before playing a road game in Carolina against the Panthers this past week.

The hope was that Sean Payton’s squad would be able to return to the Superdome Week 4 against the New York Giants. Now, we’re not so sure.

Scenes coming out of New Orleans on Tuesday are about as dramatic as they are eye-opening. The roof of Caesars Superdome appears to be on fire.

Other videos from the scene are equally as disturbing.

BREAKING: Smoke and flames can be seen from @CaesarsDome right now. Emergency crews are heading to the scene now @wdsu pic.twitter.com/cRA305IRZJ — Christina Watkins (@CWatkinsWDSU) September 21, 2021

There’s no information on how the fire started or the extent of the damage it caused. More important than football, the hope here is that everyone is safe.

Unlike Hurricane Katrina back in 2005, the Superdome didn’t suffer any damage from Hurricane Ida earlier in September. That’s also some good news.

We’ll have further updates as they become available.